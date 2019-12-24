Pulaski downs Eagles in M& W Shootout

After a closely contested first half, the Pulaski County Maroons basketball team pulled away in the second half to get a lopsided 89-56 victory over the Campbellsville Eagles Saturday night during the M&W Shootout at Pulaski.
The Maroons went into the second half with a seven-point lead. They came off the break and attacked inside, and a driving bucket by sophomore forward Caleb Sloan put Pulaski's lead into double figures at 48-37 early in the third quarter.
However, junior guard Arren Hash put in a deep contested three ball to cut the Maroons lead back to single digits. That was short lived though, as Sloan knocked down a step back three pointer to push the lead back to eleven.
Following Hash's three-point shot, Campbellsville really struggled on offense for the remainder of the third period. However, the Maroons did not face this obstacle whatsoever, and scored at will to build up a strong lead.
Freshman guard Barek Williams put the Maroons lead at seventeen with a pair of flashy buckets. First, he rebounded an attempted three, put it back in and drew the foul on the shot. Williams put in his free throw, and then put in a three ball off an assist from Sloan.
Late in the quarter the Maroons had a couple of close range baskets, and then sophomore guard Zach Travis finished the third quarter with a bang when he stole the ball away from the Eagles, drove down court, and slammed the ball in with one hand.
Senior guard Malachi Corley added some points with a free shot, and three-point play from a driving layup with an and one opportunity. Despite his effort inside the last minute of the third, Pulaski went into the final quarter up 64-44.
The Maroon's dominance did not end after the third. The Eagles continued to struggle on offense, and Pulaski kept pouring on the points.
Williams opened the fourth with a three pointer off an assist by Travis. Then the Maroons primarily worked inside the paint throughout the fourth outside of a mid-range bucket by senior guard Colton Fraley.
Sloan and Travis each had a pair of inside baskets in the quarter along with one each from K.J. Combs, Williams, and Logan Bates.
Late in the quarter, some young Maroons got a chance to shine due to the considerable lead. Freshman forward Jase Frye made the most of his opportunity off the bench and knocked down back to back three-point shots. His second three closed the game with Pulaski ahead 89-56.
Throughout the first half, Fraley and Sloan were the one-two punch that kept the Maroons ahead. Sloan worked inside the paint and hit one three point shot while Fraley controlled the offense and scored all over the court.
The Eagles did a nice job at spreading the ball around and creating shots in the first two quarters. However, they really slowed down in the second half, and the Maroons continued to pick up the pace.
Sophomore forward Caleb Sloan was the top performer on the night for Pulaski as he led the team in scoring with 18 points. He also had several blocks and was a good rebounder throughout the game.
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons at 6-2 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday where they will face off with the undefeated Newport Wildcats in a Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game.
