The Pulaski County Lady Maroons were back in action on Saturday, attempting to bounce back from a loss to Russell County. In order to get back on the winning track, the Maroons had to take down the Lady Lions of Garrard County. It was a battle but Pulaski eventually prevailed, taking the game 3-1 (25-22, 26-28, 25-11, 25-16) over Garrard.
The Maroons were led by 13 kills, two blocks, 19 digs and five aces from senior Maggie Holt. Junior Becca DeBord added six kills, while junior Savannah Heist added four kills. Junior Ava King tallied four kills, nine digs and three aces. Freshman Olivia Travis led the Maroons with 11 assists while also adding four kills and six digs.
Pulaski improves to 4-3 and they will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to McCreary Central. Game time for that one is at 5:30 p.m.
