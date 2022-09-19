Monday night, the Southwestern Warriors hosted the Pulaski County Maroons. The previous game between the two teams was at the beginning of the season, where the Maroons would win 6-2 to open up their 2022 campaign.
Its always a good game no matter what the final score when two cross-town foes get together, and this one was no different, although the Maroons would eventually win by a score of 4-0. Head coach James Rixon was pleased with the way his team played on offense in this one.
“We’re just trying to get our guys to play a full game. Never letting up intensively,” he stated.
The game opened up with multiple saves from Southwestern freshman goalkeeper Gunner Schlosser. Pulaski County junior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson was back in net for the Maroons after a spell on the sidelines with an injury.
The first goal came in the eighth minute in the game from senior Henry Gillum for the Maroons, putting them up 1-0 early.
In the 10th minute, Schlosser took a hard hit to his head in a bit of an injury scare but seemed to be OK to finish out the game.
Walker Higgins would find the goal in the 11th minute to put the Maroons up 2-0.
Sophomore Tyson Absher found the goal with a beautiful header off a cross from Higgins in the 19th minute, giving Pulaski County a 3-0 lead that would stay that way into the halftime break.
The Maroons wouldn’t score again until the 21st minute of the second half, where Absher would score his 2nd goal of the game, giving the Maroons the final score line of a 4-0 victory over Southwestern. Warriors head coach Sean McBride attributed the hard work of the defense to the limited Pulaski County offense throughout the second half of play.
Coach Sean McBride attributed their hard work defensively to the limited scoring in the second half.
The Maroons, now 10-3-2, will travel across town to Somerset Christian on Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Warriors, now 6-10-1, will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday, with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.
