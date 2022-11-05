After a much-needed bye week to conclude their 2022 regular season, the Pulaski County Maroons were back in action on Friday to begin their playoff journey, welcoming in the West Jessamine Colts and dynamic quarterback Jacob Jones. Although the Maroons seemed to be working off some rust heading into their first game in two weeks early, they would eventually ride a great game from senior quarterback Brysen Dugger to a 53-34 victory.
On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore Brayden Ping would recover a quick fumble by the West Jessamine offense. Following another fumble by Pulaski, which was then recovered by the Maroons, the home team was having trouble getting its offense started. Eventually, Pulaski would turn the ball over after trying to convert a fourth down.
The Colts’ offense went to work, with Jones finding junior Isaac Maynard for a gain of 28 yards, before Jones would rip off two runs of 10 and 19 yards respectively to get into scoring position. Jones would then run the ball in for a one-yard touchdown, giving West Jessamine a 7-0 lead with about 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.
It wouldn’t be long before the Maroons would strike back, however, as Dugger would find senior Chandler Godby for a 75-yard touchdown pass. This would also give Godby the all-time single season touchdown reception record at Pulaski County High School with 24, beating a record set by former Maroon great Jake Johnson. Following a blocked point after attempt, the Maroons would trail 7-6 with 2:56 left in the quarter.
Pulaski would once again strike quick after getting the ball back, with Dugger finding sophomore Harris Denmyer for a 66-yard score, and after a failed two-point conversion, the Maroons would finally have the lead at 12-7. Sophomore Ethan Idlewine would then recover an ensuing onside kick to give the Maroons the ball once again as the first quarter came to a close.
To open up the second quarter, Dugger would find his third different target for a touchdown, as he would find freshman Zak Anderson for a 25-yard touchdown to put Pulaski up 19-7 with less than a minute gone from the clock.
Jones would lead the Colts on another good drive after this, finding Maynard for a gain of 24 and senior Dalton Carter for a gain of 18. Carter would then rush it in from a yard out to put the pressure back on the Maroons, although following a failed point after Pulaski would still have a lead at 19-13.
Pulaski County kept driving down the field on their next possession, finding themselves in scoring position very quickly. Soon after, Dugger would pump fake a pass before rushing it in from five yards out to give him his fourth touchdown of the night, putting the Maroons up 26-13 with five minutes left in the half.
Jones would answer back for West Jessamine, finding sophomore Chase Satterwhite on a bobbled catch to score another touchdown for the Colts, putting more pressure back on the home team as their lead shrunk to 26-19.
The Maroons just kept up their fast paced offense heading into the final minutes of the half, with Godby having a one-handed catch for a gain of 12 yards to put Pulaski into scoring position once again. Dugger would not stop with the touchdowns, rushing it in from 17 yards out to increase the Maroons’ lead, although after another failed point after attempt the lead would stand at 32-20. Before half, senior Jerricho Dixon would intercept a pass from Jones.
Pulaski County would waste little time scoring to open up the second half, as Dugger would find Godby for another touchdown, this one going 18 yards, to increase their lead quickly to 39-20.
The defense of the Maroons would then soon step up, forcing the Colts into a turnover on downs when they were in scoring position. This set Pulaski County up deep in their own territory, and following a holding penalty they were almost against their own goal line. However, Dugger would find Denmyer in stride for a 94 yard touchdown reception, the biggest one of the season for the Maroons, to put them comfortably in front at 46-20 with five minutes left in the quarter.
Jones would add another touchdown for the Colts, this one coming off of a three-yard rush to trim the deficit to 46-27 with eight minutes to go in the game.
Pulaski would add one final touchdown as Dugger would find Godby once again for a 14 yard touchdown, giving the Maroons a 53-27 lead.
Jones would have one final touchdown with just about 2 seconds left in the game, as he would carry it in from two yards out. After one final kickoff, the Maroons would take home a 53-34 victory over the Colts.
Dugger would throw for six touchdowns on 17-34 passing, along with rushing for two touchdowns and leading the team with 76 yards rushing. Denmyer caught four passes for a total of 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Godby had nine receptions for a total of 170 yards and three touchdowns.
Pulaski County advances on to the second round of the playoffs, where they will travel to take on Woodford County next Friday.
