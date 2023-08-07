The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County opened their 2023 slate against a very tough East Jessamine Jaguar team on Monday night. Last season, both the Lady Maroons and the Jaguars exited in the first round of the 12th Region tournament, with the Lady Maroons ending their season with a 10-7-2 record. Lexie Lawless is the leader on the field this season, returning for her senior season after scoring 14 goals last season. It was a rough first outing for this year’s version of the Maroons however, as the Jaguars rode some solid striking to a 6-1 victory.
The Jaguars had their first goal within the first 10 minutes of in game action, as a scramble in front of the goal went off the foot of sophomore Norah Fitzpatrick. The second goal for the Jaguars came two minutes later from freshman Caroline Sallee. East Jessamine had five more shots on goal saved by freshman Pulaski goalie Jessica Phillippi. In the 24th minute, Abbey Turner found her shot for the Jaguars’ third goal of the evening. Norah Fitzpatrick got her second goal in the 28th minute. In the 29th minute, Jocelyn Vesci scored the fifth Jaguar goal giving them a commanding 5-0 lead. Lawless broke the scoring drought for Pulaski with about five minutes left in the half, with the Lady Maroons then trailing heading into the break 5-1. The Jaguars won a majority of the 50/50 balls.
The second half started the same as the first with East Jessamine attacking the Lady Maroon defense. In the 46th minute, Abbee Coomer saved a ball that got past the goalie and was able to clear it out of bounds for a solid defensive save. In the next 14 minutes, Jessica Phillippi for Pulaski had three more goalie saves and a shot by Vesci sailed wide-right.
Lawless had a fast break and her shot hit the right bar of the goal in the 50th minute for a close scoring opportunity for Pulaski. Five minutes later, Lawless had another fast break and shot. This time the shot bounced off the left bar of the goal. In the 57th minute, Macey Cleaver would get her goal to make it 6-1. Phillippi had three more saves in the next 10 minutes. Lawless had a free kick saved by Maddy Arnold of East Jessamine. With 9:35 to go, Cleaver had a shot go off the crossbar and saved by Phillippi. At 3:21, Emily Purcell had a shot saved by the East Jessamine goalie. With 38.7 seconds to go, there was a free kick called just outside the penalty box that was saved by the Pulaski goalie.
The Maroons walked away with a defeat 6-1 in their 2023 regular season debut. Their next game will be on the road against a different set of Jaguars in North Laurel on Thursday. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.