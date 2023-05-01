The Pulaski County Maroons were in action on the road on Friday evening, taking their talents up north to take on one of the best teams in the 12th Region in the Boyle County Rebels. Their recent two game winning streak came to a close however, as the Maroons dropped this contest by a score of 6-2.
The Maroons lone RBI was scored off the bat of Bryce Cowell. Other Pulaski players to obtain hits in the ball game were Brady Cain, Mason Acton, Marshall Livesay, Aiden Wesley and Wessen Falin. Braden Hampton drew the start on the mound and threw four innings, striking out seven batters. Keegan Measel threw two innings in relief, striking out three and allowing just two hits and no runs. Boyle County was led by two RBI's apiece from juniors Cameron Owens and Logan Marsee.
