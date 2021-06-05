Pulaski drops Southwestern in 12th Region Tournament

Saturday night at Danville High School, the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team won over their cross town rivals, the Southwestern Warriors, to advance to the second round of the 12th Region Tournament.
Sophomore pitcher Chance Todd led the Maroons to a 9-1 victory with a 13 strikeout pitching performance. Todd only allowed two hits, one run, and one walk in his seven innings of play.
After a silent first inning, the Maroons broke out in the bottom of the second with a six run inning.
An error, and back to back singles by sophomores Brysen Dugger and Barek Williams loaded the bags for Pulaski. Then, a hit by freshman Mason Acton sent sophomore Brady Cain home. Pulaski kept getting runners on base and ran up the scoreboard.
Senior Kaleb Adams singled to score Dugger, errors scored sophomore Connor Denney and junior Owen Alexander, Adams scored on a wild pitch, and a double by Aiden Wesley scored sophomore Jase Frye. The Maroons went into the third with a 6-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the Warriors got on the board when freshman Wyatt Morgan doubled to plate sophomore Caleb Ramsey, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning. After that, Pulaski quickly escaped the inning with little damage done.
Later in the bottom of the sixth, Adams scored on a wild pitch and Alexander scored on an error to put their Maroons up 8-1. Then, Wesley plated Frye with a single to give the game its final score of 9-1.
Wesley was the top offensive player for the Maroons on the night with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Morgan was the top player for Southwestern on the night as he hit an RBI double to give the Warriors their single run.
The victory advanced Pulaski to 22-13 on the season and sent them to the second round of the 12th Region Tournament. The Warriors closed their season with a final record of 7-23.
SWHS - 000 100 0 - 1 2 5
PCHS - 060 003 X - 9 12 0
2B - Cain, Wesley (PC); Morgan, Pumphrey (SW). RBI - Wesley 2, Acton, Adams (PC); Morgan (SW).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.