The Pulaski County Lady Maroons were still searching for win number one on the season on Thursday as they hosted district rival Casey County. Pulaski was just hoping for some positive momentum and got just what the doctor ordered, downing Casey by a score of 3-0 to record their first victory of the 2023 season. Head coach Chris Fabrizio heaped a lot of praise on his players after the game.
"Solid performance from Abbee Coomer at center back. Freshman Madisyn Spurlock and sophomore Alyssa Salyer combined well to create a multitude of scoring chances," he stated.
The Lady Maroons had one goal scored in the first half by Spurlock and added a goal apiece from junior Austyn Hansen and senior Kaytra Anderson in the second half.
Pulaski improves to 1-4 and will be in action again on Saturday when they host crosstown rival Southwestern at 6:30 p.m.
