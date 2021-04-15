Pulaski earns season sweep against Somerset

Last night at Pulaski, the Lady Maroons softball team beat their 47th District and cross town rivals, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers, to sweep them on the regular season.
"We played about the same as we did Tuesday night," said Pulaski head coach Brad Gover. "We played good enough to win, but we didn't play as good as we're capable of playing. Somerset has improved a lot. Coach Murphy has done a good job with that bunch. They are doing a lot of things pretty well right now. But, I look at our stats and we leave nine base runners stranded, we're doing uncharacteristic things like getting off the bases on blooper fly balls, getting doubled off, and things like that. Those are things that we can work on, but overall I'm proud of them. A win is a win. "I think people were expecting us to win big, which if you're coaching you know that's probably not going to be the case when it's a district rival. It doesn't really matter, you can take talent level, record, whatever out the door because both teams are going to fight each other. It's always going to be a tight game. Hats off to Somerset, they battled."
Top players on the night for Pulaski were senior Riley Hull, who had three hits, a stolen base and a run, and senior Molli Nelson, who had two hits, three stolen bases and two runs.
On the other side, Somerset senior Kaley Harris had a triple and scored the team's run, and senior Allison Coffey hit an RBI double.
Senior Kaylee Strunk pitched the win for Pulaski and fired seven strikeouts, allowed six hits and one run in seven innings. Sophomore Carly Cain was on the mound for Somerset and had three strikeouts, allowed ten hits, three runs, and two walks in her six innings.
The Lady Maroons started the night right with three outs on Somerset's first three batters and they got right to work on offense.
Hull opened with a double for Pulaski and after a ground out by 7th grader Chloe Carrol, Nelson singled on a bunt. Freshman Bella Ellis sent Hull and Nelson home with a line drive single to left field to give her Lady Maroons the 2-0 lead.
After three quiet innings, Pulaski broke the silence with a third run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, senior Vicky Countryman singled on a ground ball to right field to send Nelson, who singled earlier in the inning, home. The Lady Jumpers escaped the inning after.
In the top of the sixth, Somerset came up with back to back big hits as Harris tripled on a line drive to right field, then Coffey sent her home with a fly ball double to left field. The Lady Maroons then got three straight outs to get back on offense.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, back to back singles by senior Dawn Wilson and Hull and an reach by error from Carroll loaded the bags for Pulaski. However, Harris caught a pop fly from Nelson and tagged out Hull to close the inning.
In the top of the seventh three line outs to the outfield, with two diving catches by Lady Maroons left fielder Wilson, gave Pulaski the 3-1 victory.
"I think those last two plays on defense, in the outfield, that signifies what we're able to do," said coach Gover. "That's what we were doing last week and up to the point where we played Somerset the first time. I think that that may have rejuvenated us a little bit and got us back to where we needed to be."
The win advanced Pulaski to 7-0 on the season and Somerset dropped to 5-4. The Lady Jumpers will be back in action Saturday where they will play the Danville Lady Admirals on the road, and the Lady Maroons will be back Tuesday night where they will play another district matchup, this time against the Casey County Lady Rebels on the road.
SHS - 000 001 0 - 1 6 1
PCHS - 200 010 X - 3 10 0
2B - Hull (PC); Coffey (SHS). 3B - Harris (SHS). RBI - Ellis 2, V. Countryman (PC); Coffey (SHS).
