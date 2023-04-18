The Maroons of Pulaski County have found their groove this season winning five straight contests heading into Tuesday. Monday night, the Maroons traveled to Rockcastle. Tuesday, they met the Rockets at home. The Maroons looked likely to extend their winning streak and secure a tie for first in the 47th District.
It was apparent in the first couple innings both teams were trying to find their pitching and hitting sweet spot. The top of the second inning with two outs the Rockets sent Kaiden Kidwell to the batter’s box where he picked up an RBI, giving Rockcastle an early 1-0 lead.
The Maroons in the top of the third, behind the pitching of Trey Hornsby, went three for three. Carson Carrera was able to get a piece for a fly ball, but it was caught for the first out. The second out came from a pop fly off the bat of Cam Prewitt. The third was a Carson King strike out.
The first batter in the bottom of the frame, Brysen Dugger, hit off the first pitch and sent the ball flying over the left center wall for a home run, tying the score 1-1.
The Maroons changed pitchers to start the fourth inning, putting Carter Ross on the mound. He understood the assignment, striking out all three batters that came to the plate. The Rockets took their cue and changed their pitcher during the fourth. Dalton Gibbs was their guy. The first pitch thrown hit batter Jace Frye for the automatic first base. Kameryn Hargis got a hit but was out at first. Brysen Dugger hit a double to center field for an RBI. Brady Cain had a right field double for an RBI.
Bryce Cowell was intentionally walked. Mason Acton hit a single to right field. Two runners took their opportunity to score for two RBI. Marshall Livesay hit a single to third, bases loaded. Jacob Todd had a right field double for two RBI. The next two batters were out but the Maroons went to the dugout with a good cushion going into the fifth inning at 6-1.
Carter Ross continued his pitching in the fifth inning. He struck out Robert Reams and Cam Prewitt, with the next batter flying out for a quick three out.
First up to bat for the Maroons in the bottom of the fifth was Hargis but unfortunately he struck out. Brysen Dugger got a hit to left field and was safe at first. Brady Cain got a hit to left field for a double. Bryce Cowell got a hit to center field and made it to first base for his RBI. Mason Acton got to first by way of a walk. Lance Coffey took over at the mound for the Rockets. He walked Marshall Livesay loading the bases. Jacob Todd got a hit to right field for an RBI. Wessen Falin got a hit to left center for an RBI. A Maroon ran home but was thrown out at home for the final out, with the Maroons leading comfortably 10-1.
Carter Ross continued his stellar pitching today in the top of the sixth. Brady Cain had a diving catch in centerfield for an out. Lance Coffey was struck out. The Maroons had a rough time in the bottom of the 6th with a single, a walk, a left field hit but out and two strike outs.
The Maroons ended the game with pitcher Braden Hampton striking out three for three, giving them a 10-1 win and a sweep of Rockcastle County.
Trey Hornsby started the game for the Maroons. He only allowed two hits and two walks, while allowing just one run and striking out one batter in three innings. Carter Ross got the win, also pitching for three innings and allowing just two walks while striking out seven. Braden Hampton came on and pitched the final inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Jacob Todd led the Maroons with three RBI, while Brysen Dugger and Mason Acton each had two. Bryce Cowell, Marshall Livesay and Wessen Falin all had one apiece. Dugger also added a home run early in the game.
Kidwell had the lone RBI for the Rockets.
Pulaski County improves to 13-8 this season and the Maroons will be back at home Friday as they host McCreary Central at 6 p.m.
