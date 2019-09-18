Pulaski edges Somerset in Shootout

After two 40-minute halves, two 5-minute golden rule overtime periods and nine Shootout penalty kicks, the Pulaski County High School girls soccer team and Somerset were still in a deadlock. However, Lady Maroon freshman Maddie Sexton got her PK over the Lady Jumper keeper's hands for the game winner, as Pulaski County won in a 2-1 (3-2) Shootout.
"I just really had to focus. You can't overtake the PK's and you can't hit them super hard," Sexton stated as her teammates celebrated wildly in the background. "You have got to have your mind set to hit it in the right spot. It's not a power shot, it is just a pass to the corner."
Sexton challenged many 50-50 balls and made several runs at the goal, and several times she had to pick herself back off the ground after colliding with other players.
"It was really frustrating and in the first half I got a lot more fired up and frustrated," Sexton explained. "In the second half, I just tried to keep my cool and it really worked for us."
After the two teams both scored goals in the opening half, the second half - and the two overtime periods - went scoreless. The girls soccer cross-town district match went into a shootout - where each team got five penalty kick attempts each.
In the Shootout, both teams failed to find the back of the net on their first two attempts, as Pulaski County freshman keeper Audrey Jasper blocked two Somerset attempts. Meanwhile, the first two Lady Maroons' attempts both sailed high.
Pulaski keeper Audrey Jasper not only had two big back-to-back saves in the Shootout, but made a big save off a close-range shot in the second overtime period.
"I couldn't go with out mentioning the great play of our keeper," stated Pulaski County girls soccer coach Vince Frantz. "Those (PKs) are such hard shots to save. The shooter has the advantage by far, and at that point you are just reacting and hoping you react the right way. (Audrey Jasper) did it twice and you can't be more proud of that."
Somerset senior Jocelyn May hit her PK in the left corner of the net, and Pulaski County sophomore Camille Powell countered when she also found left corner of the net.
Somerset freshman Jolie May drilled one off the hands of the Pulaski keeper Jasper, that found the top left center of net. Pulaski County senior Ashlynn Pennington hit the equalizer when she found the left side of the net.
Somerset senior keeper Olivia Stevens came out to take the Lady Jumpers' last attempt. Stevens shot just missed, as it hit off the top goal post. With the Shootout tied at 2-2, the outcome of the match rested in the foot of Maddie Sexton - who delivered with the game winner.
"Oh man this was a killer game," exclaimed Frantz. "It was neck-and-neck the whole game and as the pressure was building both teams were amping it up."
"Our girls really executed well with the pressure building higher and higher," Frantz said. "I told them they had to calm their minds down and focus on making the passes. You could see that a lot more from us in the second half than in the first half. The free kicks are kind of a luck thing, but it worked out in our favor."
Way, way back in the second minute of the match, Pulaski County took the early 1-0 lead when sophomore Graeson Mobley scored from close range after senior Bailee Franklin set her up off a long-range free kick.
Somerset delivered the equalizer in the 20th minute when Jolie May scored off a long-range shot outside the left corner of the box. May's missile found the right corner of the net.
The second half was an equal battle, with both teams getting off several good shot attempts. For Pulaski County, Sexton had three decent attempts at goal, Franklin had a free kick attempt and Pennington had the best attempt that was blocked by Somerset keeper Stevens. Jolie May had the best two shot attempts for the Lady Jumpers.
In the first five-minute overtime period, Pulaski County controlled the ball for most of the time but failed to convert. Likewise, Somerset controlled the offensive action in the second overtime period with Tatyana Brown getting off two good attempts.
Somerset (6-5) will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday, Sept 19, while Pulaski County (8-3-1) will travel to Glasgow on Thursday, Sept. 19.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
