Pulaski Elementary, Northern Middle placed second in Archery Region

STANFORD - Both the Pulaski Elementary team and the Northern Middle School team finished as runner-ups in the NASP Region 10 Archery Championships.
Pulaski Elementary placed second in the elementary with 2,961 points, while Shopville placed seventh, Oak Hill placed 12th, Eubank placed 15th and Science Hill placed 17.
In the middle school division, Northern placed second with 3,245 points, while Southern placed sixth and Science Hill placed 10th.
In the high school division, Pulaski County placed fourth with 3,353 points, and Somerset placed eighth.
Top local archers in the elementary division were Pulaski's Madison Bland - 265, Pulaski's Lily Williams - 261, Shopville's Jordan Daniels - 261, Pulaski's Samuel Baker - 260, Science Hill's Michael Helsley - 258, Burnside's Brianna Brummett - 257, and Pulaski's Keelah Ridner - 254.
Top local archers in the middle school division was Science Hill's Drew Lawson -286, Science Hill's Avery Wesley - 282, Northern's Rylie Baker - 282, Northern's Ashlynn Vaught - 280, Northern's Brayden Terry - 280, Science Hill's Christian Martin - 278, Southern's Nathaniel Neumann - 277, Northern's Matthew Hines - 276, and Southern's Wynter Wilson - 276.
Top local archers in the high school division was Pulaski's Gage Callahan - 298, Southwestern's Natalie Cummmins - 295, Pulaski's Morgan Rucke; - 291, and Pulaski's Layla Blevins - 290.
