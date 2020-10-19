Pulaski eliminates Southwestern in Region

The Pulaski County Maroons put in two goals in each half to beat the Southwestern Warriors 4-2 last night at Boyle County Highschool to advance in the 12th Region Boys Soccer Tournament.
The Maroons started the game off more aggressive than the Warriors with four attempts to Southwestern's one in the first twenty minutes of the first half.
During this portion of the opening period, senior Jaxon Gambill attempted a pair of shots, senior Chris Daulton attempted one, and junior Timothy Brinson attempted a long one, but three of the shots were saved by freshman Southwestern goalkeeper Gavin Lawson, and one was sent over the net.
The Warriors only attempt came from senior Carson Albright and it was a long penalty kick shot that was saved by senior Maroon goalkeeper Riley Howell.
Midway through the first, Daulton got his Maroons on the scoreboard first with a goal that was sent in the right corner of the net off an assist by Gambill.
After Daulton's goal, Pulaski continued to control the ball and attempted multiple shots, but Lawson continued to rack up the saves and keep the Maroons from extending their one point lead.
With thirteen and a half minutes before the halftime break, junior Hayden Shadoan attempted the Warriors second shot of the night, but his ball was saved by Howell.
However, Shadoan made up for it with 2:10 left on the clock in the first half with he smashed in a goal off a penalty kick assist by Albright to even the score at 1-1.
Within the final minute of the first, Daulton attempted two shots that did not reach the net, but with just thirteen seconds left on the clock, the third time was a charm as Daulton nailed in his second goal of the night to put his Maroons up 2-1 heading into halftime.
After the break, Pulaski wasted no time and quickly attacked the net. Just over a minute into the second half, Gambill shot in a goal off an assist from Daulton.
After several attempts from each team, and saves by both Howell and Lawson, with 21:32 on the clock, Daulton assisted Gambill on his second goal of the night and Pulaski took a 4-1 lead nearing the midway point of the second half.
Following Gambill's second goal, Albright attempted a shot, and senior John Noyola attempted a pair of shots, but none of the attempts found the net.
With just over thirteen minutes left in the game, Shadoan sent in a goal with his head after a long penalty kick assist from senior Keegan McDaniel, but the Warriors still trailed 4-2.
Pulaski was able to control the ball from a lot of the remaining minutes, and left Boyle County with a win.
Daulton and Gambill were the stars of the show for Pulaski with two goals each, as well as one assist for Gambill, and two for Daulton.
Shadoan was the top performer for the Warriors with two goals for himself.
The win for Pulaski sent them to the second round of 12th Region where they will face the Boyle County Rebels on their home turf tomorrow night at 6:00 PM. Southwestern closed their season with a record of 6-8-1 and a 48th District Championsip.
"Very emotional game for us on both a gameplay and a personal level," said Pulaski coach Darrell McGahan. "We played the way we've needed to play all year and got the result we've been desperately looking for the last few years. I'm proud of the way we snapped right back after they equalized and controlled the game after that. It was the best we've played all year and hopefully we can continue this into the next game versus Boyle."
