Pulaski falls in close battle with Garrard

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons soccer team falls just short of the Garrard County Lady Lions last night at Pulaski.
With the game tied 1-1 late in the second half, the Lady Lions put in back to back goals within two minutes of each other to get a lead and eventual win.
First, with just under nine minutes left to play, junior Hannah Day nailed a goal into the left corner of the net to give her Lions a 2-1 lead.
Just a few minutes later, Garrard senior Marianna Cortes took a ball on the right side and gave it a hard boot to drive it into the left corner of the net and put her Lady Lions up 3-1 with around eight and half minutes left to play in the second period.
Although down two late, the Maroons did anything but give up. Freshman Lexi Lawless attempted a shot that was deflected out of the net by Lady Lion goal keeper Vanessa Hume. Senior Hailey Halloran approached from the left side and hammered in a goal off the deflection to cut into the Garrard lead.
With three minutes left on the clock, the Lady Maroons kept attacking as sophomore Maddie Sexton attempted a shot that was just right of the net.
Garrard was able to control the ball for the remainder of the game and even attempted several close shots. However, sophomore goal keeper Audrey Jasper had three saves with in the last two minutes of the game to keep the Lady Lions from further extending their lead. Despite missing out on the late attempts, Garrard won it 3-2.
Earlier in the second period, the Lady Lions got on the scoreboard first with just under thirty five minutes left on the clock. Day had the ball on the right side of the field and sent a long hard attempt past Jasper and into the left corner of the net.
Later in the period, with just over twenty minutes left, Sexton was given a penalty kick that she sent to the box and Garrard got a hand on the ball, giving the Maroons another penalty kick attempt, this time in the box.
Junior Camille Powell sent the penalty kick to the left side of the net out of reach of Hume to even the score at 1-1.
There were quite a few shots attempted in the second by both teams. Jasper was very busy and had seven saves in the second half. Hume had three.
In the first period it was Hume that was busier. She had five saves in the first half, while Jasper had two.
In the first half for the Lady Maroons, Powell, Kailey Turner, Sexton, Lexi Nicholas, and Halloran all attempted shots in the first that were just off the mark.
Despite the loss, the Lady Maroons battled hard with a very tough team. The defense was excellent for a lot of the game and both teams had a strong showing last night. Pulaski looks to head into the playoffs ready to battle.
The loss dropped Pulaski to 4-2-1 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face off with their 47th District rival, the Somerset Briar Jumpers, at Somerset. Earlier in the season, when the teams met at Pulaski, the Lady Maroons won it 2-1. The win advanced Garrard to 5-2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.