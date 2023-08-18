The first high school football Friday in the Commonwealth is always a highly anticipated time in the local area and it was no different for the Maroon faithful on Friday evening, as Pulaski County traveled to Williamsburg to take on the defending Class 1A State Champions Pikeville.
The potential for this young group of football players was on display as several underclassmen made their mark on the ball game. However, the Maroons just couldn't handle the rushing attack of the Panthers, as the defending state champions rushed the ball for 41 times to the the tune of 258 yards and defeated Pulaski 34-12.
Pulaski kicked the ball away to begin their 2023 campaign with a squib kick which was not returnable by Pikeville. Junior quarterback Isaac Duty found senior receiver Westin Bevins for a quick three yards but a quick three and out forced the Panthers to punt. What the Maroons thought would be good field position quickly vanished as junior Blake Caudill boomed a 64 yard punt that flipped the field and put the Panthers in great defensive position.
Sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson then strode in for his first start in his Pulaski career and found sophomore Bryan Ford for a fast seven yard completion. Freshman running back Kasen Brock then had his first carry as a member of the high school football team, getting a short gain of two yards before the Maroons were forced into a three and out.
Duty made another completion to Bevins on the next drive that resulted in the first first down of the contest. Caudill then ran the ball four times in a row for a total of 17 yards, with junior Gunner Loveless making a tackle on the fourth run that prevented a big play from Caudill. Another completed pass from Duty, this time to senior Jeb Wilkerson, went for 11 yards and started inching the Panthers towards the end zone. A Duty quarterback keeper from three yards out scored the first touchdown of the contest and after a made PAT Pikeville was on top 7-0 with just a shade over three minutes left in the first quarter.
All the rushing the Panthers were doing was bleeding the clock and preventing the Maroons' offense from taking the field. It didn't take long for Pulaski to grab their own first first down of the night, as Anderson found sophomore Dekker Wheeldon for 10 yards on the first play of the drive. After a five yard rush from Brock, Anderson was able to find his top target in Harris Denmyer and after some fancy footwork from Denmyer, the Maroons' wideout left his defenders in the dust, going 70 yards into the end zone to give Pulaski their first score of the season and Anderson his first passing touchdown of his high school career. A missed PAT following the score meant the Maroons were still down 7-6 however with two minutes to go in the period.
Some more rushes before the end of the first quarter from Pikeville before they notched the first penalty of the game, a false start, before the beginning of the second quarter.
After the small break, Duty found Wilkerson again for 13 yards as the drive was continuing for the Panthers. Freshman defensive back Cohen Finley had some solid coverage as the Maroon defense shut down the offense for a few plays. Unfortunately, a draw to the left side gave junior Brenden Anthony space, with the Panther taking it in from 43 yards out to increase the Pikeville lead to 13-6 after their own missed PAT.
The Pulaski offense seemed to step it up a bit on their next drive, as Anderson found Denmyer for a 13 yard gain before an eight yard rush from junior Ethan Idlewine and an 18 yard sprint from Brock that showed the advanced footwork that the freshman is already known for. An incomplete pass shut down the Maroons' drive on a turnover on downs with 5:58 left in the half.
Two successful rushes later by senior Tayvian Boykins and it looked like the defense for Pulaski was getting gassed. After an offsides call on Pulaski for their first flag of the evening, Duty burned them once again, connecting with junior Bradyn Hall on a false screen for a 21 yard touchdown. Boykins was then able to run in a two-point attempt to make it 21-6 Pikeville with just 1:13 left on the clock.
Brock then started to run down the gut of the Panthers, with freshman offensive lineman Brady Hull grabbing several pancake blocks. A defensive pass interference call on Pikeville led to a 32 yard completion from Anderson to Brock, as the Maroons were threatening to score right before half. A 29 yard field goal attempt from Idlewine right before the horn went wide left, bringing the Maroons into the locker room with a 21-9 hole.
The Maroons' grabbed great field position after the opening kickoff from Pikeville went out of bounds to start the second half, unfortunately they just couldn't do anything with that field position. The Panthers didn't bleed the clock on their first possession of the second half however, as Boykins found a gap down the field and rushed the ball in from 81 yards out, and after another missed PAT the Panthers had control of the game at 27-6 with 10:15 left in the quarter.
Denmyer had a 30 yard punt return that once again set up Pulaski with favorable field position. A pass from Anderson to Idlewine gave the Maroons another 13 yards with the chance of a score growing. Another throw from Anderson was off though and was intercepted by senior Sam Wright, putting an end to the Pulaski drive.
The Pulaski defense held strong and actually caused a turnover on downs by Pikeville, but the Maroons were forced to punt soon afterwards. If it wasn't for a flag thrown on the punt return, Boykins would have scored another touchdown here. As the third quarter came to a close, a blown interception by the Maroons resulted in defensive pass interference, giving the Panthers a bonus 15 yards.
Two straight turnover on downs began the fourth quarter, with the Maroons' drive lasting all of a minute or so. After a 61 yard punt return by Boykins that threatened to be taken to the house, Duty found freshman Jeremiah Anderson for a final 12 yard touchdown that further increased the Panthers' lead to 34-6.
Pulaski added a late score however, as Anderson found Denmyer twice in a row, once for 18 yards and again for the 21 yard touchdown strike, to give the Maroons' some extra points in garbage time, with a missed two-point conversion making the final score of the ball game 34-12 in favor of Pikeville. Head coach John Hines was brief with his words following the game.
"Losing a football game is always hard. Everyone wants to win. We give Pikeville all the credit. They are a good team. We have a long way to go, but we will pick ourselves up and proceed. There is no quit in the Maroons," he stated.
Anderson went 14-28 passing with 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brock was the leading rusher for the Maroons with 13 carries for 54 yards, while Denmyer was the leading receiver with six catches for 129 yards. The Maroons had 45 offensive snaps for a total of 301 yards.
Pulaski opens the season 0-1 and will have to wait until next Saturday to try to break into the win column. The Maroons will travel to Danville to take on the Admirals in the Whitaker Bank Pigskin Classic at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.