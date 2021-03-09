Pulaski falls short to North Laurel

Saturday afternoon at Pulaski, the Lady Maroons fell to the North Laurel Lady Jaguars 64-53.
The Lady Maroons had a balanced night on offense with four players in double figures. Senior Shelby Cothron led the team with 15, junior Caroline Oakes followed with 13, senior Dawn Wilson finished with 12, and junior Madelyn Blankenship closed the game with 11.
North Laurel's main scorers were Chloe McKnight who had a game high 20 points, Emily Sizemore with 18, and Hailee Valentine with 13.
Pulaski opened the game by outscoring the Lady Jaguars 18-11 with four three point shots in the first and multiple assists from senior Maddy Dunn.
However, the Lady Maroons fell behind in the second and were never able to make it back up.
First, North Laurel outscored Pulaski 20-8 in the second to lead 31-26 heading into halftime.
Then, after the break the Lady Jaguars continued their run by outscoring the Lady Maroons 19-8 in the third and led 50-34 heading into the fourth.
Pulaski somewhat bounced back in the fourth by outscoring North Laurel 19-14, but still fell short.
The Lady Maroons fell to 14-6 on the season, and they will play their final regular season matchup Monday night when they travel to Western Hills to face the Lady Wolverines.
PCHS - 18 - 8 - 8 - 19 - 53
NLHS - 11 - 20 - 19 - 14 - 64
Pulaski Co. - Cothron 15, Oakes 13, Wilson 12, Blankenship 11, Holt 2.
North Laurel - McKinght 20, E. Sizemore 18, Valentine 13, Nichelson 7, McClure 3, B. Sizemore.
