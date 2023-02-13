After defeating Southwestern for the first time in six years, it was no rest for the weary for the Lady Maroons, as they traveled to Breckinridge County to take on a tough Bethlehem team in the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic. The Maroons battled despite a rocky start to the game, although they eventually fell for just the fifth time this season in a 83-71 defeat to the Banshees.
Sydney Martin was on a tear in the contest, leading all scorers with 32 points while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double. Maggie Holt was the only other Maroons in double figures with 20 points. Other scorers included Aubrey Daulton with eight, Madeline Butcher with four, Sydney Resch with three and both Brooklyn Thomas and Hannah Murray with two apiece. Bethlehem was led by senior Emma Filiatrew, who also recorded a double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.