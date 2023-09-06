Lily Hamilton

Pulaski County senior Lily Hamilton brings the ball down field with a dribble move in a recent game for the Lady Maroons.

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons soccer team was looking to right the ship again on Tuesday as they traveled north to Danville to take on Boyle County. After falling in their past three contests, the Maroons were looking for win number two for the season. Unfortunately for the young team, Boyle was just too much to handle as they fell by a score of 10-0.

Freshman goalkeeper Jessica Phillippi had nine saves over the course of the contest. Boyle County was led by three goals from sophomore Reagan Britt, with seven other Rebels contributing the other seven goals.

Pulaski falls to 1-8 for the season, with another chance for a win coming on Thursday when they host the Model Lady Patriots. That contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

