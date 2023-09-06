The Pulaski County Lady Maroons soccer team was looking to right the ship again on Tuesday as they traveled north to Danville to take on Boyle County. After falling in their past three contests, the Maroons were looking for win number two for the season. Unfortunately for the young team, Boyle was just too much to handle as they fell by a score of 10-0.
Freshman goalkeeper Jessica Phillippi had nine saves over the course of the contest. Boyle County was led by three goals from sophomore Reagan Britt, with seven other Rebels contributing the other seven goals.
Pulaski falls to 1-8 for the season, with another chance for a win coming on Thursday when they host the Model Lady Patriots. That contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
