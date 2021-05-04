Pulaski falls to Corbin at home

In a closely contested bout Tuesday night at Pulaski, the Corbin Redhounds heated up late to drop the homestanding Pulaski County Maroons at 5-2.
After three quick outs in the top of the first, the Maroons quickly got on the board when sophomore lead off batter Kameron Hargis walked and sophomore Chance Todd sent him to home plate with a pop fly double to left field. Corbin then bounced back and got three straight outs to close the inning.
Not only did Corbin answer on defense, but they answered on the offensive end in the top of the second as well. Jacob Gardner singled to open the inning and Peyton Addison cracked a two run homer over left field to give his Redhounds a 2-1 lead.
Pulaski then evened the score in the bottom of the second when sophomore Barek Williams grounded into a fielders choice play where sophomore Jase Frye, who was courtesy running for sophomore Brady Cain, scored on the RBI play.
After two quiet innings, the Redhounds took the lead in the top of the fifth at 3-2 when Bradric Helton scored on an error.
Then, in the top of the sixth, Corbin got another run from an error and had an RBI single from Helton that scored Walker Landrum and gave the game its final score of 5-2.
The top player on the night for the Maroons was Todd who had two hits, including an RBI double. For Corbin, Addison and Helton both had big nights on the offensive end as Addison had two hits including a home run, and Helton had two hits and an RBI.
The loss dropped Pulaski to 12-7 on the season and they will face off with Rockcastle County in a 47th District matchup Wednesday night at home.
CHS - 020 012 0 - 5 13 2
PC - 110 000 0 - 2 6 2
2B - Cain, C. Todd (PC); Combs (CHS). HR - Addison (CHS). RBI - C. Todd, Williams (PC); Addison 2, Helton 1 (CHS).
