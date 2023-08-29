Tuesday night on the Pulaski football field, the Lady Maroons hosted the Lincoln County Lady Patriots. Maroons were looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss against cross-town rival Southwestern this past Saturday and were searching for their second victory of the season. Unfortunately for the Maroons and despite an early goal scored by them, Pulaski ended up falling in this contest by a score of 4-1.
The game started out with a quick goal for the Lady Maroons. The Maroons were awarded a free kick that was taken by Lexi Lawless. The ball bounced over the Lady Patriot goalie and freshman Ada Schepers kicked it into to the back of the net in the fourth minute of the contest to make it 1-0 Lady Maroons. Abbee Coomer, Simi McAlpin and Ella Foster were the Maroon defense for the majority of the second half and performed well despite a strong Lincoln County offense.
Hallie Safford for Lincoln County scored all four of the Lincoln County goals. The first goal was in the first half to make the game a 1-1 tie heading into the break.
Safford’s last three goals were in the second half to give her a hat trick. The last goal was off the Pulaski goalie and into the goal.
Lexi Lawless had a burst of offense which resulted in several shots on goal until it ultimately went out of bounds, which ended up being the strongest attempt on offense for the Maroons in the second half.
Freshman goalkeeper Jessica Phillippi had twelve saves for Pulaski and despite the four goals had a strong performance in net.
The final score was 4-1 in favor of Lincoln County.
The Lady Maroons, now 1-6, will be at home against another region team in Mercer County on Thursday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
