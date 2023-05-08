After dropping three of their last four contests, the Pulaski County Maroons were hoping a trip to London to square off with North and South Laurel would be the remedy they needed to get back on track. Unfortunately, the opposite wound up happening and the Maroons fell in both contests to go 0-2 on the weekend.
The Maroons faced South Laurel to begin Saturday and just couldn't find the offense to keep up with the Cardinals, eventually falling by a score of 13-3 in six innings of play. Pulaski was led by an RBI apiece from Bryce Cowell and Marshall Livesay, with Brady Cain, Mason Acton, Aiden Wesley and Wessen Falin also recording hits. Carter Ross got the start and went three innings, allowing four runs on two hits while striking out one. South Laurel was led by four RBI's from senior Ayden Smith.
In game two, the Maroons squared off with North Laurel for the second time this season. The Jaguars won the earlier contest at the home of the Maroons 4-1. Pulaski was able to put up some solid offense but still wound up on the losing end of things as they fell 11-8 to the hosting Jaguars, even though they put up six runs in the final inning of the ball game. The Maroons were led by two RBI's apiece from Cain and Cowell, while Acton, Wesley, Chase Farmer and Jacob Todd all had one RBI each. Cowell also hit a home run during the contest. Acton drew the start on the mound, pitching for five innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out eight batters. North Laurel was led by four RBI's and a home run from senior Walt Hellard.
Pulaski County falls to 16-14 for the season and the Maroons will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Corbin for a game against the Redhounds at 6 p.m.
