After a solid win against Wayne County, the Pulaski County Maroons were back on the road on Thursday, traveling to Whitley County to take on a Colonels program that is ranked highly in the state and is on top of the 13th Region. Pulaski battled closely with their opposition earlier in the season, falling 5-4 in nine innings. The Maroons just didn't have the offense to keep up with the Colonels on this evening, as despite outhitting their opponents, Pulaski eventually fell by a score of 9-1.
The Maroons were led by their lone RBI in the contest scored off the bat of Bryce Cowell. Cowell, Brysen Dugger and Jace Frye all had two hits apiece. Braden Hampton started on the mound, as he went three and two-third innings while striking out three. Jacob Todd pitched the remaining two and one-third inning, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out one. Whitley County was led by two RBI's apiece from senior Grant Zehr and sophomore Ronald Osborne.
Pulaski falls to 16-12 for the season and they will travel to North Laurel on Saturday for a doubleheader. The Maroons will play South Laurel at 4 p.m. and North Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
