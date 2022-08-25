Coming off a tie against Southwestern on Tuesday night, the Pulaski County Maroons looked to put some goals on the board as they welcomed the Lady Lakers of Russell County on Thursday night.
Pulaski would show flashes of a dominant offense in this one, as they ended up defeating Russell County 10-0 due to the mercy rule. As well as they played in the first half, the second half would leave much to be desired for head coach Chris Fabrizio.
“I was happy with my team’s play in the first half but in the second half we did not play to our potential,” he explained.
In just the 2nd minute, senior Maddie Sexton had a shot that sailed just over the cross bar. A minute later, Maddie Sexton would take another shot that made its target putting Pulaski on the board, assisted by junior Lexie Lawless.
In the 5th minute, Lawless got in on the action and got her own goal, making the score 2-0.
In the next 20 minutes, the Maroons and Lakers would not score but the goalies for both teams had great saves for their teams. Senior Audrey Jasper for Pulaski and freshman Liz Evans for Russell County.
Senior Allie Sexton found the net in the 21st minute and the score was 3-0. A goal by junior Sydney Martin, assisted by Allie Sexton, in the 22nd minute would increase the lead to 4-0.
In the 30th minute, Simi McAlpin joined in on the scoring when one of her shots was dropped by the goalie and went in the goal, before the 2nd goal from Maddie Sexton, off the assist from her sister Allie Sexton, would increase the Pulaski lead to 6-0.
Maddie Sexton would get her hat trick before the first half ended and the score was 7-0 going into the half.
The Maroons would not score again until the 67th minute, with Allie Sexton scoring her second goal to make the score 8-0 for the home team.
The final two goals of the match would go to Maddie Sexton, giving her a total of five for the game, making the score 10-0 and thus ending the game due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Maroons will travel to Boyle County on Tuesday, with start time at 7:30 p.m.
