Pulaski, Gambill punish Rebels

Pulaski County High School junior Jaxon Gambill scored five goals for the 'glut' in the Maroons' 10-0 whitewashing of Casey County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament on Saturday at Pulaski County High School. The win advanced the Maroons to the 47th District Tournament championship, where they will square off with cross-town rivals Somerset on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m.
Gambill completed his hat trick in the first 37 minutes of the game and then scored back-to-back goals in the first five minutes of the second half to complete his five-goal glut. Gambill scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute. Junior Nick Boyd passed off to Gambill, who scored on a 15-yard crossing shot from the left side of the field to the right corner of the goal.
In the 37th minute, Gambill scored multiple goals. On the first one, Gambill hit a close-range left-footed shot after junior Chris Dalton fed him an out-of-bounds saving pass. Gambill closed out the first half with a score from the top of the 18-yard box to give the Maroons a 6-0 halftime lead.
In the 44th minute, Gambill hit a left-footer from top left of the penalty box after receiving a pass from senior Wayner Lopez. One minute later, Gambill scored his fifth goal on a spin-around after her rebounded his own blocked shot.
Five other Maroons scored goals throughout the Maroons' 47th District Tournament semifinal victory.
In the 15th minute, Gambill passed off to Wayner Lopez, who scored on a short-range crossing shot from the right side.
In the 25th minute, senior Chase Nelson had barely been in the game for more than a few seconds when he scored from the top right side of the penalty box. Nelson's goal was set up by freshman Dylan Cathers.
In the 34th minute, senior Braxton Hewitt scored from outside the right corner of the penalty box.
In the 47th minute, Jaxson McAlpin laid out a nice corner kick that junior Nick Boyd cleared into the net off a close-range multi-player squabble.
The game ended in the 62nd minute, via the mercy rule, when junior Austin Coomer scored from several yards above the top of the 18-yard box.
Pulaski County (6-8-1) will play Somerset on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the 47th District Championship game at Pulaski County High School. The two teams, who split their two regular-season matches, will both automatically advance to the 12th Region Tournament, to be played next week at Southwestern's Plains.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.