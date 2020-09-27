Pulaski gets two late goals to beat Somerset

After a scoreless first half, Somerset got on the board first, but Pulaski County put in back to back goals late in the second period to win the crosstown 47th District girls' soccer matchup 2-1 Saturday night at Pulaski.
With the game tied 1-1 with around seven and a half minutes left to play, sophomore Maddie Sexton nailed in a long penalty kick goal to give the Maroons a 2-1 lead, and an eventual victory.
The Briar Jumpers attacked the net hard after Sexton put in the goal to try to even up the score. Sophomore Jolie May took three attempts , and sophomore Grace Bruner took one late in the period, but two shots were saved sophomore Maroons goal keeper Audrey Jasper, and the other two were just over and just right of the net.
Somerset junior goal keeper Lainey Barnett saved a late attempt by junior Camille Powell to keep Pulaski from extending their lead. But Somerset could not even the score, giving the Maroons the 2-1 win.
Early in the second period, Pulaski attacked the net hard to get on the scoreboard first with attempts from Powell, Maddie and Ally Sexton, freshman Lily Hamilton, and freshman Lexi Lawless. Most of the attempts were just off and one was saved by Barnett.
After the six consecutive attempts by the Maroons, May missed just right of the net on a penalty kick attempt for the Jumpers, but less than a minute later, Bruner sent one just over the head of Jasper to give Somerset a 1-0 lead with just under 26 minutes left in the second period.
With just under 17 minutes left in the game, and after a pair of failed attempt by the Maroons, sophomore Briley New kicked in a goal from the left side of the box that rolled behind Barnett and into the right corner of the net to even the score at 1-1.
In the first period, the defenses totally dominated the game. The majority of the first half was played around midfield, but both teams got in numerous attempts as well.
Throughout the first half, the Jumpers saw attempts from both Grace and Kate Bruner, senior Kendall Burgess, May, and junior Rachel Tomlinson. Despite all the shots, Jasper was on fire from the Maroons and saved 7 of Somerset's 8 attempts.
Maddie Sexton, and Lawless both attempted numerous shots in the first for Pulaski, but most were just off the mark, and two were saved by Barnett.
After the win in a close district rivalry game, the Pulaski County Maroons will take a 4-1-1 record into their home game against the 3-3 Wayne County Cardinals Tuesday night. The Somerset Briar Jumpers dropped to 4-3 and they will be back in action on the road Tuesday night to face the 4-3-1 Boyle County Rebels.
"I am really proud of the way our girls prepared for this district game," said Pulaski head coach Chris Fabrizio. "They battled throughout a physical game and showed a lot of mental toughness to overcome a second half deficit. We will continue to exhibit a positive attitude as we work to improve. I love that our girls show consistent effort and teamwork every day."
