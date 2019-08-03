Submitted Photo
The Pulaski County High School girls golf team finished runner-up in the Lady Rockets Invitational on Friday. The Lady Maroons shot a team total of 343 to claim the second-place trophy. Brook Hopkins led the way for the Lady Maroons with a second-place finish with a round of 80, while Ana New finished in fifth place with a round of 85. Maci Broughton shot an 87, and Lauren Worley shot a 91. Hopkins and New were named to the Lady Rockets All-Tournament Team. Lady Maroons' team members are, from left, Hailey Halloran, Brooke Hopkins, Madeline Butcher, Macey Broughton, Madalyn Dudley, Lauren Worley, Anna New, and Riley Dunaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.