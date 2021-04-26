Pulaski girls, Somerset girls tie for top honors at Lake Cumberland Classic

The Pulaski County girls and the Somerset girls track teams tied for top honors in the 44th annual Joan Spurlock Lake Cumberland Classic, on Saturday, while Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess was the meet's top individual scorer.
Both Pulaski County and Somerset scored 131 points to take tie for the girls team honors. The Lady Jumpers had not taken top team honors in their own invitational since 1978. In the boys team standings, Pulaski County placed third with 84 points and Somerset was fourth with 59 points.
Defending state champion Kendall Burgess won the 200 meters, the long jump and the triple jump, while placing second in the 100 meters to take take top individual honors with 38 points. Burgess won the 200 meters with a time of 27.06, won the long jump with a best leap of 17'2", and won the triple jump with a best mark of 34'8".
Pulaski County High School sophomore Alex Cundiff was the meet's second leading scorer with 22.5 points, while Somerset junior Emily Ham scored 20.5 points to place third in individual scoring.
Cundiff won the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run. Cundiff was timed at 5:47.3 in the 1600 and 2:36.3 in the 800 meters.
Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.93.
Pulaski County High School senior Shelby Cothron won the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.72.
Pulaski County High School freshman Maggie Holt won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.17.
Somerset High School senior Madison Garland won the shot put with a best mark of 31'5.75".
Somerset High School senior Trinity Burkett won the discus with a best mark of 78'10".
Somerset High School senior Cole Blakeman won the pole vault with a best clearance of 11'0".
The Pulaski County High School girls 400-meter relay team of Emma Coomer, Shelby Cothron, Abbe Coomer, and Morgan Bruin won with a time of 55.89.
The Pulaski County High School girls 1600-meter relay team of Morgan Bruin, Shelby Cothron, Alex Cundiff and Lauren Smith won with a time of 4:28.0.
The Pulaski County High School girls freshman 800-meter relay team of Emma Coomer, Addison Cundiff, Kenzie Cupp and Simi McAlpin won with a time of 2:13.2.
The Pulaski County High School girls freshman 1600-meter relay team of Emma Coomer, Maggie Holt, Addison Cundiff, and Simi McAlpin won with a time of 4:59.9.
Top finishers for Pulaski County High School was Morgan Bruin - 100 meters 3rd - 13.47, Jakayle Brown - 300 hurdles 3rd - 49.61, Morgan Bruin - 200 meters 3rd- 28.45, Clint Woods - 200 meters 2nd - 24.93, Lexi Lawless - shot put 3rd - 24'11", Dalton Bertram - long jump 2nd - 17'11", Dalton Bertram - triple jump 3rd - 39'9", and TJ Colyer - high jump 2nd - 5'0".
Top finishers for Somerset High School was Emily Ham - 100 hurdles 2nd - 19.17, Madison Garland - 100 hurdles 3rd - 20.35, Kendall Burgess - 100 meters 2nd - 13.17, Jesse Zaragoza - 400 meters 2nd - 55.32, Trinity Burkett - shot put 2nd - 30'1.5", Grace Burgess - long jump 2nd- 14'4", Emily Ham - triple jump 2nd - 31'10", Lexie Herndon - high jump 2nd - 4'6", and Daniel Richardson - high jump 3rd - 5'0".
Top finishers for Southwestern High School was Nebol Appicelli - 110 hurdles 3rd - 18.46, Trevor Hansen - 1600 meters 2nd - 5:05.3, Gabbi Rowe - 300 hurdles - 3rd - 60.48, Caleb Perrin - 800 meters 2nd - 2:08.6, Jasmine Akin - 3200 meters 3rd - 14:45.5, and Nathanael Turner - 3200 meters 3rd - 11:01.9.
Top finishers for Somerset Christian School was Chloe West - 1600 meters 2nd - 5:56.1 and 400 meters - 3rd 68.56.
Top finishers for Wayne County High School was Wesley Cares - 200 meters 3rd - 25.66.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
