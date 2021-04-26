Pulaski girls, Somerset girls tie for top honors at Lake Cumberland Classic

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess (second from left) competes in the 100-meter dash in Saturdays Lake Cumberland Invitational. Burgess won three events to take top individual honors, as the Somerset girls and the Pulaski County girls tied for top team honors. Somerset freshman Grace Burgess (far left) and Pulaski County senior Morgan Bruin (third from left) also competed in the 100-meter dash.