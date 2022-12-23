BEREA – Christmas came early for Pulaski County fans on Wednesday, as Barek Williams hit a game-winning full court heave at the buzzer to lift the Maroons to a 60-59 victory over Bryan Station at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic. Williams noted after the game that he just had a feeling the shot was going to in the moment it left his hands.
“It’s just crazy honestly. I don’t think there was anyone in the gym that thought we were walking out of there with a win, but it’s never over until it’s over. I knew when it left my hand that it had a chance and once it went in it was just surreal,” he explained.
Williams also said that it was a bit emotional getting that moment after multiple injury setbacks the past few years.
“I have to just give all the glory to God for getting me back to where I’m at today because it’s been a long journey the past couple of years. I love my team and I believe we can be something special,” he stated.
Pulaski was led in the game by 20 points from Cayden Lancaster along with 18 from Williams. Will Blankenship had eight, with Carson Fraley and Kam Hargis each having seven.
In their second game at the event, the Maroons defeated Lloyd Memorial 66-60 in overtime. Williams and Fraley each had 21 points for Pulaski County in the victory, with Lancaster chipping in 16 points and Blankenship scoring eight.
In their final game, against hosting Madison Southern, the Maroons put up a tough fight but eventually fell to the Eagles 81-71 for their first loss of the season. Williams led the Maroons again in scoring with 21, with Lancaster pouring in 19 and Fraley scoring 11. Blankenship scored another eight points, Brysen Dugger scored seven, and Hargis added five.
Pulaski County, now 10-1 on the season, will have a bit of a break before they travel to Daytona Beach on Tuesday to play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. They will play Seabreeze (FL) at 3 p.m.
