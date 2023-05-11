The Pulaski County Maroons hosted Clinton County on Thursday night. The two teams are having a rough end to their seasons. At the beginning of the season, Pulaski Manhandled the Bulldogs 16-0. Since then the Maroons have gone 12-11. The Maroons hoped to defeat the Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season and also were hoping to end a four game skid.
Prior to the start of today’s game, the Maroons took the time to recognize the 2022 state champion Northern Middle School baseball team with championship rings. Pulaski ended up handling the Bulldogs again with a 7-3 victory to put an end to their four game losing streak.
Braden Hampton started pitching for the Maroons, he pitched three and a half innings for and was able to throw six strikeouts. He was replaced by Carter Ross. Ross was able to throw two strikeouts in two and a half innings. Ross was replaced by Brady Cain. Cain finished the game.
The first inning saw three of Hampton’s strikeouts. He struck out Blaine Melton, Walker Casada, and Matt Duvall. Mason Acton was able to hit a single to bring home Brysen Dugger for an RBI, giving Pulaski an early 1-0 lead in their home finale.
The second inning started with excellent teamwork. The ball was hit to shortstop Kam Hargis and Hargis threw to Marshall Livesay at first base for the out. Nick Poore was able to get a piece for a single. The runner from third, Chandler Rogers was thrown out at home. Austin Arms was the last out for the top of the second inning. The bottom of the second started with Jace Frye hitting a double to left field. Hargis bunted for an RBI. Brady Cain hit to third and the ball was bobbled allowing Cain to make it to second base. Nick Poore replaced Blaine Melton on the pitcher’s mound. Bryce Cowell hit a single RBI. The inning ended on an Aiden Wesley strikeout, but the Maroons were firmly in charge at a 4-0 lead.
Hampton threw two more strikeouts in the top of the third, striking out Blaine Melton and Mart Duvall.
Braden Hampton struck out Tucker Casada to start the fourth inning. After that, Braden Hampton got into trouble too. The Maroon defense was able to get two outs quickly but found themselves with the bases loaded shortly after. Hampton then hit Melton to send the runners around, walking in Zach Poore and giving Clinton County their first run of the ball game. Coach Mayfield took the opportunity to change pitchers, with Carter Ross taking the mound. Caleb Thrasher was walked, bringing in Nick Poore for the Bulldogs’ second run of the frame. Carter Ross struck out the next batter, Walker Casada, to retire the side. The Maroons were up 4-2 with their lead now cut in half.
The score didn’t change until the bottom of the sixth inning. Brady Cain hit a pop fly in the infield for the out. Mason Acton walked to first base. Bryce Cowell and Jacob Todd were hit by pitches to take their base. Aiden Wesley hit a single to left field with the bases loaded, bringing home Acton for an RBI. Wessen Falin hit a double to centerfield for two RBI. The Maroons now had gained ground on the Bulldogs and lead comfortably once again at 7-2.
Brady Cain continued pitching in the seventh inning and was looking to close out the game. Melton hit to third baseman Bryce Cowell and he threw it to first for the out. Caleb Thrasher hit to Bryce Cowell and Cowell threw him out at first base. Walker Casada hit a home run over the left field wall to give Clinton County a third run, although it ended up being their last. The game ended when Duvall hit a pop fly in the infield and it was caught for the out, giving Pulaski a 7-3 victory that broke their losing streak.
The Maroons were led by two RBI’s from Falin, as well as one apiece from Dugger, Acton, Cowell and Wesley.
Pulaski finishes 17-15 for the 2023 regular season. The Maroons will begin the postseason next week as the number one seed in the 47th District Tournament.
