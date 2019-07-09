Pulaski holds off Corbin, 5-4

HAZARD - The Pulaski County Little League 9-10 year-old All-Star baseball team survived the first round of the Little League District Tournament on Saturday with a narrow 5-4 win over Corbin.
The Pulaski County All-Stars jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the first and second innings. In the first frame, Gunner Strunk hit a two-run RBI single to plate Konnor Cassada and Miles Strunk. In the second inning, Brendon Dick stole home and Miles Strunk hit an RBI infield single to score Carson Hendricks.
However, Corbin scored a run in the third and two in the fourth to close the Pulaski County All-Stars lead to 4-3.
The Pulaski County All-Stars got a much-needed insurance run in the top of the sixth when Brody Fisher stole home.
After Konnor Cassada pitched the first 3.2 innings, Conner Burton closed out the game in the final 2.1 innings. Corbin was able to plate a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull within a run at 5-4, but Burton struck out three of the four batters in the frame to get the pitching win. For the game, Cassada struck out 6 batters, and Burton struck out 5 batters.
At the plate, Gunner Strunk had two hits and drove in two runs. Miles Strunk had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
The Pulaski County All-Stars battled Knox Central on Monday evening in the second round of the Little League Baseball Tournament at Perry County Park.
