The undefeated Maroons of Pulaski County were back in action on Saturday night for a contest against another undefeated school, the Danville Christian Warriors. With seniors Barek Williams and Cayden Lancaster leading the charge, this year's version of the Maroons has seemed, at least to this point, to be every bit as promising as last's year team that advanced to the 12th Region Championship game.
It was a rainy night outside and that seemed to translate to the court as well, as sloppy play and poor shooting plagued the Maroons throughout the night. After falling behind in the first quarter, Pulaski kept battling, eventually getting the lead back and not looking back, eventually taking home the win by a score of 55-45, a win that was closer than the score indicated.
Danville Christian began the contest with an 8-0 run, eventually leading 14-5 towards the end of the first quarter. The Warriors had four points each from senior Ryan Ridge, junior Emmanuel Dut, and sophomore Lual Ayiei, as well as two from sophomore Titus Boyd. Pulaski cut the deficit to just four points at 14-10 as the quarter came to a close. Freshman Carson Fraley had five of those points, with Williams adding a three-pointer and senior Kameryn Hargis adding two points following an offensive rebound.
The Maroons went on a 16-5 run through the early stages of the second quarter to take the lead 26-19. Lancaster had eight of those very points, including two shots made from three-point range. Williams added six points, with junior Will Blankenship scoring two. Boyd scored four points towards the tail end of the half, but the Maroons would still lead 28-23 heading into the break. At the break, the Maroons offense was way off their usual pace they have shown so far this season.
A quick 6-0 run for Danville Christian to open the third quarter gave the Warriors the lead back at 29-28 after two points from three different players. The two teams traded points before the Maroons took back the lead at 32-31 following a two from Williams, a lead that Pulaski didn't relinquish for the rest of the night. Before the end of the quarter, Fraley threw a pass off the backboard, finding a trailing Lancaster for the alley-oop dunk that ignited the Pulaski portion of the crowd that to this point had been significantly quieter than a surprisingly well-traveled Danville Christian fan base. The Maroons led the game 38-33 heading into the final period.
Lancaster opened the fourth quarter with another two points before two each from the Warriors' Dut and Boyd made the lead for the Maroons sit at 40-37. Pulaski County then had a game-sealing 11-5 run to take a 51-42 lead over Danville Christian. Blankenship had five of those points during the run, with Lancaster scoring a three, Fraley scoring two, and Williams adding one on a free throw. Boyd had two three-pointers from a step or two past the half court line that kept the game close. A no-look pass from Lancaster to Blakenship resulted in another two for the Maroons, with Williams scoring the last bucket of the game with a two. The Maroons survived 55-45 against Danville Christian despite a lot of turnovers, showing that the team can handle adversity and still come out on top against quality teams.
Pulaski was led in scoring by Cayden Lancaster, who had 16 points and six rebounds. Carson Fraley scored 12 points with eight rebounds, with Barek Williams, despite only having 11 points, contributing a double-double with 10 rebounds. Blankenship had nine points off the bench, with Hargis and senior Brysen Dugger contributing four points each. Danville Christian was led by a game-high 18 points from Titus Boyd.
Pulaski County improves to 6-0 on the season and will next travel to Wayne County on Tuesday, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.