Pulaski holds off late rally by Southwestern, will face Lincoln County in region semifinals

The Pulaski County Maroons overcame a late rally by Southwestern Saturday afternoon at Lincoln County High School to advance to the 12th Region semifinals.
Southwestern trailed by 17 at 40-23 at the start of the fourth, but they opened the period with a 10-3 run to cut the Maroon lead to 10.
The run featured a driving layup and two threes from Warrior senior Evan Smith and a steal and driving layup from senior Lukas Maybrier. During the run Pulaski had a layup from sophomore Brysen Dugger and a free throw from sophomore Cayden Lancaster.
The teams went back and forth inside the final minutes and the Maroons fought off Southwestern's momentum to close the game on top at 49-40.
Pulaski junior Zach Travis led the charge for the Maroons with a game high 20 points. Lancaster also reached double figures on the night with 12.
For the Warriors, Smith and Maybrier showed out in their final game and battled throughout the contest. Smith led the team with 16 points, and Maybrier followed with 12.
Early in the defensive bout, after the teams traded a few buckets back and fourth, the Maroons closed the first quarter with an 11-4 run to lead 15-8 heading into the second.
During the run, Travis hit a pair of threes that were both assisted by sophomore Barek Williams, and Williams hit a three and finished a driving layup. Southwestern's points during the run came from inside shots by Smith and senior Laiken Nazario.
Maybrier had two threes early in the second, but Pulaski held the Warriors to just two points in the remainder of the quarter to outscore them 15-8 for the second straight period and lead 30-16 heading into halftime.
Southwestern's only bucket after the threes by Maybrier was a driving layup from Smith and Pulaski had a put back shot and free throw from senior KJ Combs, a three and alley-oop dunk off a pass by Williams by Travis, a pair of free throws and three from Lancaster, and a mid range jumper from junior Caleb Sloan.
After the break, the defenses continued to control the game as the two teams only scored 17 combined points in the third.
Pulaski outscored the Warriors 10-7 with six from Travis in the third, and two each from Lancaster and Williams. Southwestern had three each from sophomore Eli Meece and freshman Indred Whitaker and one from Smith.
Despite not finishing with the win, the Warriors battled hard in their final game of the season and closed it with a final record of 10-12.
The Maroons advanced to 14-6 on the season, and they will play in the semifinals of 12th Region Tuesday night. Their opponent will be the homestanding Lincoln County Patriots and they will play at 7 p.m. at Lincoln.
PCHS - 15 - 15 - 10 - 9 - 49
SWHS - 8 - 8 - 7 - 17 - 40
Pulaski Co. - Travis 20, Lancaster 12, Williams 7, Combs 6, Dugger 2, Sloan 2.
Southwestern - Smith 16, Maybrier 12, Meece 5, Whitaker 3, Nazario 2, Jones 2.
