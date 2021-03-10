The Pulaski County Lady Maroons travelled to Western Hills Monday night to face the Lady Wolverines for their final game of the regular season.
"Our half court defense was very good as we were extremely aggressive in working on things for postseason play," said Pulaski County head coach Chris Adkins. "I would like to see more rebounding as a team. Offensively, we shared the ball very well as we had a plethora of outstanding passes."
The Lady Maroons had two players in double figures, junior Caroline Oakes and senior Shelby Cothron, and nine other players chipped in as well. Oakes led the team with 17, and Cothron followed with 11. Sydney Martin, Madeline Butcher, Dawn Wilson, Madelyn Blankenship, Maggie Holt, Sydney Resch, Maddy Dunn, Abbee Coomer, and Sara Beth Thurman all were able to contribute to the victory.
Pulaski executed flawlessly on both sides of the ball in the first half by outscoring the Lady Wolverines 25-3 in the first quarter, and 14-0 in the second to lead 39-3 at halftime. After the break, many of the starters were pulled and the Lady Maroons scored 22 points in the half, and just allowed seven to win 61-10.
The win gave Pulaski a final regular season record of 15-6 and their next game will be against the Casey County Lady Rebels in the first round of the 47th District Tournament next Monday night at Somerset High School.
PCHS - 25 - 14 - 11 - 11 - 61
WHHS - 3 - 0 - 3 - 4 - 10
Pulaski Co. - Oakes 17, Cothron 11, Martin 8, Butcher 7, Wilson 5, Blankenship 3, Holt 3, Resch 3, Dunn 2, Coomer 1, Thurman 1.
Western Hills - Davis 5, Combs 2, Hyers 2, Hellard 1.
