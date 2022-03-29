Pulaski, Jessie Begley down North Laurel

LONDON - With five different Lady Maroons players recording multiple hits, the Pulaski County High School softball team had no problem downing North Laurel 10-4 on Monday. On the night, the Lady Maroons tallied 14 hits, as Chloe Carroll and Jessie Begely had three hits. Brooklyn Thomas, Ryann Sowder, and Holly Barron had two hits each.
The Lady Maroons pounced early scoring two runs in their first appearance at the plate. Sowder hit a two-RBI double to left field top score Begley and Thomas.
Pulaski County added three runs in the top of the third inning. Begley led off the frame with a solo homer to center field. Sowder singled to center to plate Thomas. Kaelyn Conway hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Emma Moody, who was pinch running for Bella Ellis.
The Lady Maroons exploded for four runs in the fourth to go up 9-1. Thomas doubled to left field tp score Carroll and Begley. Ellis singled up the middle to score Thomas. Barron singled top left field to score Ellis.
Pulaski County added one more run in the top of the fifth frame when Thomas grounded out to score Carroll.
For the game, Jessie Begley had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in a run. Chloe Carroll had three hits and scored two runs. Brooklyn Thomas had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Ryann Sowder had two hits and drove in three runs. Holly Barron had two hits and drove in a run.
Begley pitched six innings and struck out two batters.
Pulaski County (4-2) hosts Madison Southern on Tuesday and South Laurel on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.