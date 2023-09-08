Just about nothing went right for the Pulaski County Maroons in their last contest, a 30-7 blowout loss to George Rogers Clark. The Maroons’ defense was gashed throughout the entire night and the Maroons also accumulated over 100 total yards in penalties. Thankfully for Pulaski, they will be in the friendly confines of PC Stadium in week four for the first time this season. Unfortunately though, Pulaski faces a stiff task in upsetting the Class 4A Corbin Redhounds, a team that is 2-0 for the season. The two teams have played a few times over the years, with Corbin owning a 6-2 record over the Maroons.
When the two teams played just a season ago, it was an instant classic that saw the Redhounds prevail 24-21. As the old adage goes however, that was then and this is now. The Redhounds feature three players that may be familiar to people in our local area in Jacob and Jerod Smith as well as Guy Bailey. All three used to don the purple and gold for Somerset and all have gotten off to tremendous starts for Corbin. Bailey has three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air, to go along with 164 yards rushing. The Smith twins are leaders on a strong defensive front for the Redhounds, with the two combining for 35 tackles and four sacks.
The offense of the Redhounds is well-balanced under head coach Tom Greer, led by junior quarterback Kade Elam. Elam is 30-42 passing for the season with 479 yards passing to go with five touchdowns against just one interception, while also having three touchdowns on the ground to lead Corbin in that department as well. It truly is a balanced attack and after outscoring their two opponents so far 77-22, the defense of the Maroons needs to be up to the challenge on Friday.
The young offense of Pulaski needs to continue their growth, with lead back Kasen Brock chief among those that the Maroons will have to rely on. Brock has already rushed for 333 yards with two touchdowns over three games this season. The Maroons will have to find their stride early to keep up with the Redhounds, as Corbin has just allowed 107 rushing yards and 155 passing yards this season.
Pulaski will have to take advantage of their opportunities early and not make as many errors as last week in order to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since the 2017 season. Mental focus will be key for the Maroons as they try to clean up their messy play from last week. Pulaski’s 2023 home debut is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the Maroons will hope that a ‘bad moon will be on the rise.’
Somerset is a bad referee call away from being 3-0 to begin their campaign, but head coach Clay Clevenger will surely take being 2-1 with a lot of momentum behind them heading into their final home game of a three-game stretch. The Briar Jumpers will welcome in the Garrard County Golden Lions out of Class 3A. The two teams used to be in the same class but the Jumpers have never lost to the Lions, going 7-0 against them in all-time meetings per the KHSAA.
The Golden Lions have not had the best season so far to put it mildly, getting out to an 0-3 start after allowing 694 rushing yards to this point. The ground game of the Lions is basically non-existent, with Garrard only managing to gain a measly 144 yards this season. Compare that with the Jumpers, who have gained over three times that amount at 537 yards, and this has all the looks of a classic beat down victory for Somerset.
The Lions’ starting quarterback, sophomore Justin Parsons, is showing all the signs of being an underclassman, as he has thrown for 431 yards with just one touchdown against five interceptions. His favorite target, senior Hayden Elleman, has been one of the lone bright spots for Garrard though, with 14 receptions totaling 215 yards to his name.
The defense of the Golden Lions is also suspect, but junior quarterback Josh Bruner must be careful while airing out the ball, as Elleman is a quality defensive back as well with three interceptions to his name this season.
The Jumpers, per usual, will lean heavily on senior Kam Hughes to run the ball all over the field in this one. Hughes already has 299 yards rushing with seven touchdowns to his credit so far and should be in for a few more in the contest.
Games like this one are always the most surprising, so don’t completely rule out the Golden Lions although Somerset should be celebrating a 3-1 record after this one heading into a road showdown against Campbellsville next week. Somerset will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Southwestern is the lone local team on the road this week and is also the lone local team that is still searching for their first victory this season, which is very unusual for the Warriors under head coach Jason Foley. In order to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2013, Southwestern will have to take down the Belfry Pirates, a team that they haven’t beaten before in three previous tries.
The Pirates are 2-1 heading into the game against Southwestern and like the Warriors, have a very heavy rushing attack. Belfry already has 935 rushing yards as a team, compared to Southwestern’s 440, with four of their players already having over 100 yards on the ground. Senior Caden Woolum and sophomore Ace Caudill are their top two backs, with Woolum amassing 357 yards with six touchdowns while Caudill has 330 yards with four touchdowns. It’s not too often when you can say the Warriors’ rushing attack is dwarfed by another team, but this may be that very scenario.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Varney is very solid for an underclassman as well, as he has went 13-24 for 304 yards with four touchdowns against no interceptions. Sophomore Nick Savage has lived up to his last name on kicks this season, as he is a perfect 13-13 for the season on PAT’s.
A saving grace for the Warriors may be that the Pirates surrender a lot of points, as they have given up a total of 87 points over the course of three games to go along with almost 1,000 yards of offense that they have given up. Senior quarterback Collin Burton has played much better this season but it will be up the Warriors’ ground game as always to keep up with Belfry on the scoreboard. The duo of Christian Walden and Braxton Walters will need to chew up a lot of ground to give Southwestern a chance in the contest.
Both the offensive line and defensive line play will be huge for the Warriors in order to come out of Belfry with the victory. It may just come down to whichever line can create a wider hole for the running backs to get through and down the field.
Expect this contest to be an offensive explosion between the two teams. Southwestern will make the trip to Pike County on Friday to take on the Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.