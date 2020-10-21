Pulaski knocks of Casey to advance to district finals

After a two week quarantine period due to a Covid-19 incident, the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team beat the Casey County Rebels in three sets to advance to the 47th District Championship last night at Casey County High School.
The circumstances fell perfectly in favor of Pulaski as their quarantine period ended just one day before their district matchup. Also, if the Maroons had been the one or four seed, they likely would have been finished because their quarantine would not have been done the day that Rockcastle and Somerset played. Despite just one day of practice, the Maroons battled and have a shot at another 47th District title.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of these girls," said Pulaski coach Teresa Combs. "They demonstrated perseverance and heart like no other. We had one day of preparation after a fourteen day quarantine and lost another teammate today. They have endured so much this season and they keep pushing because they love this game and they play for each other."
The Maroons displayed their dominance early when they opened up the first set with an 11-3 run. Throughout the run they had kills from senior Lindsey Horn and freshman Maggie Holt, two assists from senior Lyndsey Parmelee, and an ace from junior Rinna Tarter. The Rebels had kills from seniors Kyra Palmer and Tarah Durham and a pair of assists from senior Laura Bastin.
After Pulaski's run, Casey cut their lead to three at 15-12, with multiple kills from senior Mylee Poore, and Palmer, as well as a single kill from Kailey Piatt, and assists from Bastin and Durham.
Despite a comeback by the Rebels, the Maroons closed the first set ahead 25-15 with a pair of kills from Horn, a kill from Parmelee, assists and an ace by senior Molli Nelson and a block by sophomore Peyton Putteet.
Like the first set, Pulaski started a run at the beginning of the set that gave them a 9-2 lead. Sophomore Calli Eastham, Nelson, Holt and Horn all contributed to the run with kills, and Nelson had an ace as well.
Midway through the set, Casey stormed back and took the lead at 15-14 with a kill, a block, and an ace by Poore, and a pair of kills from Palmer.
The Rebels were able to extend their lead to four points at 18-14 with the help of a kill by Palmer and an ace from Poore, but back to back kills by Nelson off assists from Parmelee and several Casey errors led to a 19-18 Maroons lead.
The teams traded points back and fourth, but Pulaski pulled away right at the end to win the second set 25-20 with the help of a kill by Horn and another ace from Nelson.
In the third set, the Maroons were not able to get their hot start like the previous two, and the teams battled back and fourth early. Pulaski built up a small lead midway through the set, but Casey stayed right behind them. However, the Maroons stood strong and closed the set ahead 25-22.
During the third set the Rebels had multiple kills from Piatt, and single kills from Palmer and sophomore Chloe Dunn, assists from Bastin and Durham, and an ace by Palmer.
Pulaski had kills from Eastham, Horn, Holt, Parmelee, and Nelson, assists from Nelson and Parmelee, a block by Putteet, and a pair of aces from Horn.
Top performers for the Maroons were Horn, Nelson and Parmelee. Horn finished with six kills, three assists, four digs, three aces and two blocks. Nelson ended the game with five kills, ten assists, five digs, and four aces. Parmelee had five kills, six assists, eight digs, and two aces.
The win for the Maroons sent them to the 47th District Championship where they will face off with the Rockcastle County Rockets tonight at Casey County Highschool at 7:00 PM.
"Heading into the district championship, I want to continue to see their heart and determination no matter what gets thrown our way," said coach Combs. "I know they are strong young women who can continue to fight when things get tough. We were given a gift and we aren't going to take anything for granted."
