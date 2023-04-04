The Pulaski County Maroons baseball team is down in Vero Beach, Fl for a series of games over Spring Break at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. First up for the Maroons on Monday were the DeSales Colts, a top team in the entire state of Kentucky out of the Sixth Region that only has one loss on the year so far, that being against DuPont Manual.
The Maroons stayed right with the Colts from the beginning of the game on Monday, even getting up 2-0 in the first inning following singles from Marshall Livesay and Mason Acton. However, Pulaski County ended up falling 5-4 after a walk-off single from senior Caleb Thompson.
Pulaski was led by two RBI's from Bryce Cowell as well as an RBI apiece from Acton and Livesay. Brysen Dugger recorded the other hit for the Maroons. Trey Hornsby got the start on the mound for the Maroons and struck out three batters. DeSales had a combined nine strikeouts on the mound from seniors Justin Wilkins and Carmine Fichetola.
With the loss, the Maroons' record sits at 5-7, with Pulaski scheduled to play four more games down in Florida.
