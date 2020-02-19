The Pulaski Elementary boys basketball team finished the season the Pulaski County Youth Basketball League with a perfect 11-0 record1. Championship team members were, front row from left, Jeremiah Whitis, Maddox Dunaway, Aiden Webb, Boone Godby, Brett Worley, Blake Fraley, Camden Fraley, Miles Strunk and Connor Blevins. Not pictured was Bryton Burton. The team was coached by Andrew Webb, John Perkins and Harley Randall.
Pulaski Mustangs are perfect on the year
