Pulaski rallies to down Somerset

After a close loss in the first set, the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team turned things around dominated their cross-town rival, the Somerset Briar Jumpers, to get a 47th district victory last night at Somerset.
The Maroons were gaining some momentum towards the middle of the first set and they led 18-10. After a knocked-out ball by Pulaski, junior Trinity Burkett stepped up to serve for the Jumpers.
Burkett came up with three straight aces help her Jumpers cut into the Pulaski lead. Late in the period Burkett also slammed down three kills including the set sealing kill that followed after a pair of aces by fellow junior Molly Loy.
Burkett, Loy, and the Jumpers roared with excitement after taking the first set 25-22 over the Pulaski. It seemed like Somerset had all the momentum heading into the second set.
"Anytime you have a cross town rivalry and anytime you have kids that know each other on and off, a lot of things go back and forth," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs regarding the loss in the first set. "I think we started very slow. They played well, I'm not trying to take anything from them, but we weren't ready to come out of the gate tonight."
Speaking of out of the gate, the Maroons were very ready heading into the second set. They opened the set with seven unanswered points with three of them coming from aces by junior Lindsey Horn.
Horn later added a pair or kills, and senior Peyton Randolph got herself four kills in the set. Both helped Pulaski to a 25-12 second set victory.
The Briar Jumpers kept things much closer early in the third set as they were staying right behind the Maroons.
Pulaski then pulled away and in a massive way. The Maroons kept added on to their lead and left the Jumpers with nothing. Madison Vacca had several crucial kills throughout the set to help the Maroons to the 25-8 set victory in the third.
In the fourth and final set, the Maroons gradually built up their lead and late in the set junior Molli Nelson got four aces in a row to help her Maroons rack up the points. The Maroons took the set 25-13 to obtain the district win.
Senior Peyton Randolph was the top performer for the Maroons on the night as she finished with 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces.
"We refocused and played Pulaski volleyball," said coach Combs. "I thought we rebounded and did some very good things once we got our feet under us. We still are making some just very silly plays that we shouldn't be making. We had more serve reception errors tonight to give them points. We have to clean up some things and be ready to go for North Laurel on Thursday."
The win advanced Pulaski to 13-7 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow night to face off with the North Laurel Jaguars at home. The loss put Somerset at 7-14 and they will also play tomorrow night against the Danville Admirals at Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.