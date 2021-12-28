Pulaski romps Mt. Healthy OH

The Pulaski County Maroons came into Tuesday's game, their 2nd of the 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, with a perfect record and looking every part of a team that no one will want to face come post-season tourney time. They faced off against a solid Mt Healthy Fighting Owls squad from Cincinnati on Tuesday night. Although the Maroons were blazing hot from 3 to open the game, the Fighting Owls kept it close throughout the first half of action, but the Maroons eventually pulled away in an exciting third quarter that featured a massive alley-oop dunk, in rout to a blowout 83-61 victory.
The Fighting Owls opened up the scoring in the first quarter of play, as Robbie Cass had a 2 and Kavonte White had a 2 to make it 4-0 in favor of the visiting team. Pulaski's Zach Travis would answer back with 4 points of his own (including a dunk) to tie the score at 4 a piece. Mt. Healthy regained the lead following a 2-point basket from N. Reid, but this would be the final time they held the lead during the course of the game. The Maroons would go on a quick 7-2 run to take the lead at 11-8 midway through the quarter, getting points from Gavin Stevens (5) and Travis (2 on another dunk). The two teams would then trade buckets over the course of the rest of the 1st quarter, with PC taking a 21-18 lead into the 2nd. Pulaski had points here from Cayden Lancaster (3), Travis (3), Stevens (3), and Bryson Dugger (1), while Mt. Healthy would respond with points from Cass (5), Javoun Crittendon (3), and White (2).
The 2 teams would continue to trade buckets throughout the beginning of the 2nd quarter, as the two teams were tied at 26 a piece midway through the quarter. However, Pulaski began to show flashes of the unlimited potential they have this year through the rest of the 2nd stanza of action, as they went on a small 9-5 run to go into the locker room with a 4 point lead at 35-31. Pulaski had great performances during this mini-run by Caleb Sloan (5 points) and Travis (4 points, including 2 on an absolute hammer of a dunk, and when I say hammer I mean you could probably hear the backboard rattling up to a mile away). The Fighting Owls would have their 5 points over the same period of time scored by Jayden Carroll (3) and Crittendon (2).
The Maroons came out in the 3rd quarter with a fire lit underneath them, as they immediately went on a 15-0 run to take control of the game with a 50-31 lead. Pulaski was led through this dominant stretch by Sloan (3 points), Lancaster (4 points, including 2 on an absolutely brilliant alley-oop dunk that wouldn't look out of place on the Sportscenter top 10 list coming off of a pass from Carson Fraley, and seriously, if anybody has footage of that dunk, I urge you to send it into ESPN, it was that good of a dunk), Stevens (4 points, including a massive dunk in his own right), Carson Fraley (2 points), and Travis (2 points). The Fighting Owls would outscore the Maroons ever so slightly over the rest of the quarter, 10-9, to make the Maroons' lead stand at 59-41 as the two teams went into the final quarter of action. Mt. Healthy had points scored by Cass (7) and Ja'vier Etheridge (3), while the Maroons would counter with points from Travis (3), Lancaster (2 off of an alley-oop lay-up), Jace Frye (2), and Stevens (2).
Pulaski came into the 4th quarter with what amounted to be an insurmountable hill for the Fighting Owls to climb. A small 8-5 run by the Maroons increased their lead to over 20 points at 67-46 via points from Travis (4, including 2 off of an alley-oop lay-up) and Lancaster (4, and he also had a massive block). From that point in the quarter, we were essentially in garbage time, but the Maroons wouldn't take their foot off the gas on either ends of the ball, outscoring Mt. Healthy slightly 16-15 over the rest of the quarter to take home their 14th straight victory 83-61. Pulaski had points through the end of the quarter from Sloan (2), Lancaster (2), Cam Hargis (3), Will Blankenship (4), Dugger (3), and Ben Dalton (2). Mt. Healthy would answer with points from Kris Smith (2), Aaron Thurmond (3), Cass (5), and Etheridge (5).
Pulaski was led in this game by 4 players in double figures; Zach Travis with 22 points, Gavin Stevens with 17 points, Cayden Lancaster with 15 points, and Caleb Sloan with 10 points. The Maroons also got contributions from Bryson Dugger (6 points), Will Blankenship (4 points), and Cam Hargis (3 points), and additionally added 2 points a piece from Carson Fraley, Jace Frye, and Ben Dalton. The Fighting Owls were led by Robbie Cass with 28 points (which was a game-high). The Pulaski County Maroons improve to a perfect 14-0 on the year, and will next be in action Wednesday, December 29th, as they will take on the Lakers of Russell County in their 3rd and final game of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
