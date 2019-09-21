Pulaski's offense runs wild

The Pulaski County Maroons (4-1) rode a five-touchdown passing night by sophomore quarterback Drew Polston to pull away in the second half for a 56-34 win over former district rival Madison Southern (2-3) in their home opener Friday in Somerset.
Polston completed 31-of-41 passes in the game for 407 yards and connected on touchdown passes to four different receivers.
He also had eight carries for another 39 yards as the Maroons amassed 539 total yards in the game.
Senior receiver Jake Sloan also had a big night, hauling down nine passes for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His sixth catch of the game moved him into second place on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association all-time reception list.
The Maroons jumped out to a 14-0 lead just before the end of the first quarter on the strength of a 14-yard Polston to Grant Oakes touchdown and a 19-yard Sloan TD catch and looked to be on their way to an easy win.
But the Eagles quickly regrouped and mounted a comeback,
Southern mounted a 9-play scoring drive that culminated with a 9-yard Tobias Storm keeper for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-6 after the PAT was blocked.
The Maroons looked to add to their lead on their next drive, but Southern's Walter Smith pricked off a Polston pass at the Eagles' 15-yard line to end the threat,
Four plays later, after a 34-yard Jayshaun Ethridge run got the Eagles into Maroon territory, Smith broke a couple of tackles and raced 37 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and the game was tied at 14-14 following a two-point conversion by Brayden Carson with just less than four minutes left in the half.
Pulaski quickly regained the lead on only three plays to begin a wild final four minutes.
After junior Caleb Adams rumbled 18 yards on first down, Donovan Abbott picked up 18 more yards by hurdling a pair of Southern defenders to give the Maroons a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line.
Junior fullback Tristan Cox plowed over from the 10 on the next play to put PC back on top 21-14 with 2:16 left.
Southern wasted no time in answering the PC score with one of its own.
On the very first play from scrimmage on the Eagles' next possession, Adrian Jones raced around right end and down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown to once again tie the game at 21-21 with 1:58 remaining.
The Maroons took advantage of back-to-back personal foul penalties against Southern to get into the end zone one more time before the half,
Following the penalties, Polston. Hit shepherd for a 7-yard gain, then connected with Cox on passes of 15 and 17 yards to put the Maroons on top 28-21 at the half,
After giving up the big plays in the first half, the Pulaski defense really picked up the pace in the second half.
The Maroons' defense held the Eagles to only nine plays and 14 total yards in the quarter.
The PC offense meanwhile, picked up where it left off in the first half.
Polston capped off a 7-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sloan to extend the lead to 35-21.
After another Southern three-and-out, the Maroons marched 54 yards in seven plays to go up 42-21 on a 20-yard Polston to Braden Gipson touchdown pass at the end of the third quarter.
Cox made it 49-21 Maroons with an 8-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation early in the fourth quarter.
Smith finally got the Southern offense going on the next possession going 54 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 49-28.
But Pulaski put it away with just under five minutes remaining when Abbott raced six yard into the end zone for his first touchdown of the year to make it 56-28.
Southern added a Jones touchdown in the final two minutes to round out the scoring at 56-34.
On the night, Cox finished with four carries for 25 yards and a pair of touchdowns and caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Abbott added seven carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and had five catches for another 52 yards, while Evan Cherry had two carries for 27 yards.
Oakes had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.
Adams had four catches for 55 yards, while Gipson had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown and Shepherd had three catches for 15 yards.
Jones led the way for the Eagles with 154 yards and a pair of touchdown runs, while Smith had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.
The Maroons open district play next Friday on the road at Whitley County at 7:30 p.m.
