Pulaski School inducts members into Hall of Fame

The Pulaski County School System recently inducted 16 individuals and two athletic teams to their Hall of Fame.
The Pulaski County School System is proud to honor the rich heritage of academic and athletic contributions made by those who have attended or had long-term associations with the Pulaski County School System. The local school system honored those who have displayed extraordinary contributions and accomplishments by inducting them as honored members of the Pulaski County School System Hall of Fame. Inductees were considered from all schools both past (before consolidation) and present. The inductees were at least ten years removed from graduation or have been a significant contributor to the community of the Pulaski County Schools System. Additional consideration was also given to post high school accomplishments and character.
The Pulaski County High School 1988 Girls Cross Country Team won the Class AAA state championship. Team members were Amie Bales, Angela Head, Theresa Reed, Amy Smith, Kristi Stevens, Christy Tackett, and Felicia Upton. the team was coached by Mark Wilson.
The Pulaski County High School 1981 Boys Cross Country Team won the Class AA sate championship. Team members were Mickey Ard, Robert Bowers, David Cornett, Mark Davis, Jimmy Flowers, Darrin Hines, William Hurt, Gary Oliver, Jeff Renner, Tony Stevens, Brian Swail, and Kevin Taylor. The team was coached by Gordon Bocock.
Christopher Epperson was the 2001 Discus Throw State Champion throwing at 154'10". Chris was an extremely gifted athlete who could high jump and long jump as well as anyone on the team. This is very unusual for a discus thrower. Chris still holds the 10th and 12th grade PC records in the discus as well as the all-time PC record in discus. Christopher departed this life in 2015, his award will be received by his mother, Caroline Epperson and his daughter, Kamryn.
Darrin Hines was the 1983 800 Meter Run State Champion at 1:57:79. Darrin was First Team Cross-Country All-State for three years during his high school tenure. He was first team All-State Track and Field for one year. Darrin went on to run at the University of Louisville. Darrin currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lori Hines was a member of the 1981 Girls State Basketball Championship team where she was named the MVP of the State Tournament. She was also a member of the All-Tournament Team and a High School All American. She was named as one of the top 25 women's basketball players in the history of KHSAA. Lori was also an outstanding cross-country and track runner during high school. Lori continued her basketball reign with a four year basketball scholarship at East Tennessee State University. While at ETSU Lori was a member of the State Softball Championship Team in 1992. Lori is currently a successful businesswoman in Nashville, Tennessee.
Galen Jasper played basketball while at Pulaski County High School. During his tenure at Pulaski, Galen was ranked one of the top guards in the State of Kentucky. Galen was offered many scholarships, those among them Vanderbilt University. Instead of accepting the scholarship and having "fun", Galen chose to fight for his Country in the United States Army. Galen spent 15 months in Vietnam, part of that time as a P.O.W. Galen received the 4th Infantry Division Patch, Specialist 4 Patch, US Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Expert Shooting Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, RVN Gallantry Cross Unit Citation w/ Palm, RVN Civic Actions Unit Citation w/Palm. Galan has since departed this life in 2003.
Mandy Jones was the 1991 State Cross Country Champion. Mandy was a runner for PC from 1989-1994. Other high school milestones: 1990, 91 and 92 she was the Region 6 Cross Country Champion, 1991 Class AAA Runner of the Year and 1991 Kentucky Runner of the Year. She was a member of 3 Class AAA First Team All-State Cross Country, Member of 3 Class AAA Super Teams and Member of 1991 and 1992 Class AAA State Cross Country Championship Teams (2 undefeated seasons). She was also a Member of the 1993 4x800 Meter Relay State Championship Team. She was a Member of 4 All State Teams for Track. After graduation, Mandy continued to run for Eastern Kentucky University where she was a member of 4 OVC Championship Cross Country Teams 1994-1997 and All OVC Cross Country from 1995 and 1996. In 1996, 1997 and 1998 Mandy was the OVC Outdoor 5000 Champion. In 1996 and 1998 she was also the 3000 Meter Champion. Mandy currently resides in Somerset and is a Behavior Specialist.
KC Latham was the 1997 300 Meter Hurdles State Champion. K.C. Latham ranks 3rd all-time in points scored in PCHS Track & Field with 950.75. He holds every 300 meter class record from 7th grade through 12th grade. He holds the all-time PCHS overall record. KC also holds the 7th and 8th grade PCHS records in Boys 110 High Hurdles. KC was All-State Track and Field and currently lives in Somerset, Kentucky, as a Physical Therapist.
Gilbert Wilson has served the youth of this county for over 34 years. Gilbert has served as an educator and administrator. Gilbert has not only served our students in the classroom and leader in their school building but has contributed greatly to laying the groundwork in athletic programs. He has served as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Eubank High School 1977-1981, PCHS Girls Soccer Coach, and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach for 15 years. Gilbert served 20 years as the Head Baseball Coach with over 400 wins, 5 regional championships, two runner-ups, 2 section runner up. Four players have gone on to play professional ball, one in the major leagues. Gilbert was instrumental in the construction of the PCHS baseball field and facilities. In 2000, he was inducted into the Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Nancy Withers served the youth of this country from 1965-1991. She invested 26 years, the majority of her professional career, as a teacher at Pulaski County High School. As an innovator in education, she served as a school sponsor for numerous extracurricular activities but is probably most known for building the Academic Team from its first year in 1982. The team grew from the original four students to approximately 32. She led the team to conference play, Governor's Cup Competitions, Sweet 16, WLEX In The Know, University of Tennessee's Scholar Bowl, and the Holiday Bowl just to name a few. Nancy embodied the very spirit of Pulaski County High School; always going above and beyond what was expected. Her passion for educating the next generation was evident in her devotion to her profession.
Martin Wheeldon was a member of the 1996 State Rifle Championship Team. Martin was on scholarship as NCAA Division one athlete at Morehead State University and then Murray State University. He went on to become a 2 time All American in Rifle at Murray State. Martin was a member of the Texas Community Shooting Club Team and received numerous team and individual awards, 4 of those international during the air rifle championships. Martin returned to Somerset to become a teacher at PCHS and Coach the Rifle Team.
William White has been an educator, administrator, board member, and contributing community member of the Pulaski County Board of Education from 1967-2017. Mr. White was instrumental in starting the Agricultural Program at Eubank High School winning many awards at the Kentucky State Fair and being recognized as one of the best in the State. Bill has served on numerous Agricultural Boards at both the local and state levels. Bill has received numerous awards such as the 2005 Kentucky Retired Teacher Association Volunteer of the Year, 2001 Kentucky Council of Cooperatives Outstanding Service to Youth Education, Kentucky Beef Cattle Association Commercial Producer of the Year, 2002 Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service State Extension Advisory Counsel, 2006 Berea College Alumni Loyalty Award for Outstanding Service, Kentucky Farm Bureau Safety Education Award, Pulaski County 4-H Program Volunteer Award, just to name a few. Mr. White still to this day proves to be an advocate to the youth of Pulaski County.
Mike McDonald was the 1998 High Jump State Champion. Mike ranked 19th in school history in points scored with 514.49. He holds the senior record and all time PCHS record in the high jump. He ranks second for PCHS senior and second all time in the 300 hurdles. Mike was also a State Finalist 300 M hurdles. He jumped for one year at Lindsay Wilson until he went into the military.
Debbie Meece Rader was the 1984 800 Meter State Champion. Debbie began running as a Seventh Grader, finishing 10th in the Class AA Cross Country State Meet. During her tenure of running at PC, Debbie always placed in the Top 5 at the Class AAA Cross Country State Meet. Debbie was a three time State Runner up in cross-country and the first girl State Track and Field Champion. Debbie later went on to run at Western Kentucky University. In 1985, WKU's team finished first in school history as the Sun Belt Conference Champions. Debbie graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1989, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She began Banking Career in 1990, and is currently the Senior Trust Officer and Financial Consultant at Cumberland Security Bank in Somerset, Kentucky.
Tina Phelps Morrow was the 1990 Discus Throw State Champ throwing 107'3". Debbie was also the State Finalist in Shot Put.
Wesley Reed was the 1989 800 Meter State Champion with a time of 1:59:41. Wesley was a state runner up in cross-country and was the KETCCCA cross country runner of the year.
Derrick Sears was the 1998 800 Meter State Champion with a time of 1:57:47. Derrick ranks 6th all-time in points scored in PC Track and Field with 797.50. Derrick has the 5th best 800 time in school history, and holds the all-time freshmen record in that event.
Felicia Upton was the 1989 400 Meter Dash State Champion. Felicia was also a member of the 1988 Girls Cross Country State Championship Team and the 1989 AAA State Championship Team. Felicia also excelled in Long Jump and was the State Runner-Up. Felicia currently resides in Georgia.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.