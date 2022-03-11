Pulaski Schools recently held its 2021 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Southwestern High School. Pulaski School System is proud to honor the rich heritage of academic, athletic, and civic contributions made by those who have attended or have had long-term associations with the PC School System from past and present. Five individuals and one team were honored by being inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2021.
Those individuals were Byron Childers, Stephanie Cordell, Brandon Cowan, Avery Hatfield, and Marsha Smith. The one team was the 1992 PCHS Girls Cross Country State Champions, Mandy Jones, Julie Roberts, Amy Smith, Natalie Scruggs, Kerrie Alexander, Gretchen Sanford, and Rebecca Singleton The team was coached by Mark Wilson and Assistant Coach, Byron Childers.
The 2021 inductees were honored at a banquet, sponsored by Cumberland Security Bank and at the beginning of the SWHS and PCHS Basketball Game. We congratulate each one for this achievement. You have made Pulaski proud.
