Pulaski scores late goals to tie Somerset 3-3

After a head start by the Somerset Briar Jumpers boys soccer team in the first half, senior Jaxon Gambill put in two goals in the second half for his Pulaski County Maroons to even the 47th District rivalry game at 3-3 Saturday night at Pulaski.
After going into halftime down 3-1, the Maroons really turned up the heat in the second half.
Pulaski was able to control the ball for majority of the second period, and with just over 23 minutes left to play, Gambill was given a penalty kick opportunity in the box after being knocked down while driving toward the net.
Senior Jumper goal keeper Dylan Jasper dove for Gambill's attempt, but Gambill put it just out of his reach in the left corner of the net to cut into Somerset's lead.
About 10 minutes later, Gambill sent a long shot that sailed perfectly into the left corner of the net to even the score at 3-3.
Inside the 10-minute mark of the game, Gambill attempted a long penalty kick attempt, but Jasper saved it to keep the Maroons from going ahead.
A few minutes later, senior Josh Tucker attempted a shot that was just right of the net and the game ended with the teams even at 3-3.
"Our first half was not great, but it's tough breaking in a new formation in a rivalry game situation," said Pulaski head coach Darrell McGahan. "I told them at half that we were still in the game and all it would take is for everyone to bust their tails and we could get a result. If we play every game with the energy and intensity that we brought in the second half, we have a chance against anyone. I'm glad we get another week to work out some kinks. Hopefully we can also get everyone healthy and keep it that way. Overall I'm proud of the effort tonight and hopefully we can build some momentum going into the playoffs."
Early in the game, it was the Briar Jumpers who controlled the ball for majority of the first half.
Gambill attempted a shot within the first 10 seconds of the game that was saved by Jasper, but after that Somerset put in work on the offensive side.
After attempts from seniors Jared Bastin, and Derek Arias, the Jumpers got on the scoreboard first when senior Logan Maynard booted a long shot into the right corner of the net to give Somerset a 1-0 lead with 31:30 left in the first half.
Several minutes later, the Jumpers nearly put in another goal on an attempt from Arias, but senior Maroon goal keeper Riley Howell dove and saved the shot.
A few minutes after the attempt Arias, senior Nick Boyd tied up the game 1-1 after a goal from inside the box with twenty five and a half minutes left in the opening half.
After a few attempted shots by each team, senior Matt Coffey sent in a goal from the right corner of the box to the left corner of the net as Howell tried to jump on it. His goal put the Jumpers ahead with just under 11 minutes left in the first period.
Just inside the five minute mark, Coffey was driving towards the net, Howell attempted to dive on the ball again, but just missed it and Coffey nailed in his second goal of the night to give Somerset a 3-1 lead heading into the halftime break.
"We won the first half; they won the second," said Somerset head coach Brian Blankenship. "We should have matched their intensity instead of complaining about the refs and PC's affinity for drawing calls. This was a typical rivalry game: hard fought, contentious, and spirited. It was a blast to be involved in a game like that. Coach McGahan has them playing well. The good thing for us is the district tournament goes through Clara Morrow. It should be very entertaining."
The district rivalry tie put the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 9-1-1 heading into their final regular season game tonight against the winless Casey County Rebels at Clara Morrow Field. The Pulaski County Maroons will take a 3-3-1 record into their final three regular-season matchups this week.
