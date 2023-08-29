The Pulaski County Maroons were hoping to get back on the winning side of things on Monday, as they made the trek to Casey County to take on the Rebels on the pitch. The Maroons were able to do just that too, shutting out the Rebels and earning the season sweep by a score of 5-0.
Junior Austin Morales scored two goals to lead the Maroons, while junior Leyton Bramble, sophomore Maddox Randall and senior Nate Unthank all scored one goal apiece. Senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson recorded a shutout in the net.
Pulaski improves to 3-6 with the victory and the Maroons will be in action again on Tuesday as they take on Boyle County on the road.
