Pulaski County junior Dilan Perez prepares to strike the ball during a recent game for the Maroons.

The Pulaski County Maroons were looking to bounce back from a loss against Boyle County on Thursday as they traveled to Corbin to take on the Redhounds. The bounce back came in a big way, as Pulaski shut out the Redhounds 3-0 for their second victory in three games.

The Maroons were led by two goals and an assist from Austin Morales. Leyton Bramble also had a goal for Pulaski County and Gavin Lawson had an assist. Lawson had a clean sheet in goal and had eight saves.

Pulaski improves to 4-7 and the Maroons will be back at home on Monday as they host the Somerset Briar Jumpers. That game will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

