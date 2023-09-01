The Pulaski County Maroons were looking to bounce back from a loss against Boyle County on Thursday as they traveled to Corbin to take on the Redhounds. The bounce back came in a big way, as Pulaski shut out the Redhounds 3-0 for their second victory in three games.
The Maroons were led by two goals and an assist from Austin Morales. Leyton Bramble also had a goal for Pulaski County and Gavin Lawson had an assist. Lawson had a clean sheet in goal and had eight saves.
Pulaski improves to 4-7 and the Maroons will be back at home on Monday as they host the Somerset Briar Jumpers. That game will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
