The Lady Maroons of Pulaski were in action on Tuesday night as they traveled down to Stearns to take on the McCreary Central Lady Raiders in a best-of-three contest. The two teams battled late but it was soon all Pulaski as the Maroons took home the 2-0 victory (25-8, 26-24). Head coach McKenzie McCollum was proud of the defensive effort of her team.
"During Tuesday night's matchup, we came out ready to work on the things we needed to work on the most. We were aggressive and had a great defensive game. We also had a chance for our younger kids to get some varsity experience, and I am proud of them for fighting through adversity and getting those reps in to still come out on top," she explained.
The Maroons were led by seven kills, five digs and an ace from senior Maggie Holt. Junior Ava King added four kills, while fellow junior Becca DeBord had two kills and led the way with five aces. Junior McKenzie Strunk had a kill with three aces and freshman Olivia Travis also added a kill while leading with eight assists, with sophomore Jasper Tingle also providing a kill.
Pulaski improves to 5-3 and they will be back in action on the road on Thursday when they travel to face district opponent Casey County.
