Pulaski, Southwestern slug it out in a draw

It was time for a classic on Thursday evening, as cross-town foes Pulaski and Southwestern were set to face off on the softball field at Pulaski County High. With both teams ranked within the top 3 of the 12th Region, with great leading pitching and great hitting on both sides, it truly seemed as it was a toss-up on who would win this ball game. The game was moved to 5:30 from its original 6 PM start time to try to avoid storms that were moving into the area, although the beginning of the game saw sunny skies. Both teams sent out their aces in this one, with Southwestern sending Kaitlyn Gwin (14 games pitched, 11-2 record, 2.02 earned run average, and 85 strikeouts) and Pulaski County sending Jessie Begley (20 games pitched, 14-5 record, 1.65 earned run average, and 119 strikeouts). The fact 2 of the top pitchers in the area, potentially in the region as well took the mound in this one did not matter to the great hitting ability of both teams, as both teams scored quite a few runs in this one. A drizzle in the 4th inning turned into a flood, as right before time out was called on the field, Pulaski would be able to tie it up at 9 runs a piece. A few minutes later, the game was called and the game was declared a 9-9 tie.
The first batter up for Southwestern in the top of the first inning would strikeout, giving Begley her 1st strikeout of the day. The following batter would fly out to center field, with Kaelyn Conway making a tremendous grab here. The Lady Warriors would record the first hit of the day as Gwin would hit a ripper to left field, giving her a single. The damage would stop there, however, as the next batter would line out to the pitcher to retire the side. In the home half of the frame, the first 2 batters for Pulaski would be retired in short order. Brooklyn Thomas would be the first Lady Maroon to record a hit, as she stepped up and hit a single to center field. The next batter would line out to first base to end the 1st inning there, with no runs being scored at this point.
Begley would get her 2nd strikeout of the day to start off the top of the second inning. Following the next batter lining out to short stop, Lexi Martin would be able to draw a walk to reach 1st base. Another line out in the infield would follow and the Southwestern side would be retired. McKenzi Pinkston would reach base on a walk to begin the bottom of the 2nd inning. 2 straight Pulaski County batters would be sat down to give the Lady Maroons only one out to work with at this point, with Gwin getting her 1st strikeout of the day as well. A double by Conway would score the first run of the game and give Pulaski the advantage. The #9 batter, Shelbie Sellers, would then absolutely drill a shot to deep center-right field, giving her an RBI triple and making the score 2-0 in favor of the home team. A wild pitch on the next batter up would allow Sellers to steal home plate, putting the Lady Maroons up 3-0. The Lady Warriors would stop the damage at that point, with Gwin getting her 2nd strikeout to retire the side and end the 2nd inning.
Brynn Troxell would lead off the top of the third inning for Southwestern and she would hit a single down the left field line to begin the hit party that was to come in this half-inning. Ashtyn Hines would smack an infield single to put 2 runners on base with no outs for the Warriors. A sacrifice bunt by Alyssa Raleigh would advance both the runners into scoring position. Gwin would then draw an intentional walk to load the bases up with only 1 out on the board. Kylie Dalton would step up to the plate and hit a 2 RBI single to left field, shortening the Pulaski County lead to only 1 run at 3-2. Aimee Johnson would continue the hit parade with an infield single. A shot by Jordyn McDonald to center field would result in another 2 RBI single, putting the Lady Warriors out in front 4-3. The scoring was not done yet, however, as a hit by Martin would get her on base, scoring a run (making it 5-3), with a subsequent throwing error resulting in both base runners moving into scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Taylor Nelson would score the 6th run of the inning for Southwestern. Troxell would come up to bat once again as the Lady Warriors had batted around in this half-inning and she proceeded to hit an RBI double to center field, making the score 7-3. The Lady Maroons were finally able to retire the side after this, as the next batter would line out to the short stop. Begley, after just getting out of the top of the inning, would lead off for the Lady Maroons, where she would proceed to hit the ball to left field for a double. Thomas would line into a fielder's choice, getting Begley into scoring position at 2nd. Bella Ellis would grab her first hit of the game following this, smacking a single to left field and getting an RBI in the process, making the score 7-4 (with Kristen Doolin coming in to pinch run). Doolin would then steal 2nd base to get herself into scoring position. 2 straight strikeouts (Gwin's 3rd and 4th of the game) would stop the Pulaski side there, with the teams going into the 4th inning with the away team out in front 7-4.
The rain would be starting to come down and getting heavier by the time the top of the 4th inning came around. After the first batter up for the Lady Warriors lined out to 3rd base, a double to center field by Gwin would get Southwestern rolling again (with Hanah Ellis coming in to pinch run). After Ellis stole 3rd base, an infield single by Dalton would nab her 3rd RBI of the game, increasing Southwestern's lead to 8-4 (with Brooklyn Marcum coming in to pinch run for Dalton). A fly out in the infield would put the Lady Maroons one out away from getting back on the offensive side of things. Marcum would then steal 2nd base, with McDonald then getting her 3rd RBI of the game as well on a single to center field, giving the Lady Warriors a solid 9-4 lead. Martin would draw a walk to put 2 Southwestern players on base, but a fly out to center field would end the top of the 4th there. The rain was starting to get intense as Pulaski came up to bat in the bottom of the frame. Following a strikeout by Gwin to begin the bottom of the frame (her 5th of the ballgame), a single to left field by Conway would get the Pulaski bats going. Another single, this time by Sellers, would follow to put 2 on base with just one out, with the top of the order coming up. An RBI single by Chloe Carrol to right field would put the score at 9-5 in favor of Southwestern. After a walk on Begley would load up the bases, a single to center field by Thomas would put the Lady Maroons down just 3 runs at 9-6 and with the rain coming down heavily by this point, it seemed as if it would only be a matter of moments before the game was delayed or called. Ellis stepped back up to the plate and she would hit the biggest shot of the game, a double to deep center field that would unload the bases, scoring 3 runs and tying up the ball game, with the Pulaski dug out yelling in approval. That would be where the game would end, unfortunately, as time was called on the field with the rain coming down too hard to continue playing. A few minutes later (as it became apparent that the game couldn't be continued with stronger storms on top of the stadium), the game was called, with the teams tying at a score of 9-9. A fitting end to what was expected to be a classic game between the two teams. I for one hope they are able to run this back in a potential matchup in the regional tournament, as that has the potential to be one of the best local softball games in recent memory. Nonetheless, a fantastic game for both teams!
Southwestern has 3 more games this week. On Friday, they will welcome in a team from Oneida, Tenn., with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. On Saturday, the Lady Warriors have 2 games in the Tyler Missbach Memorial showcase, hosted by Boyle County High School. At 10 AM, they will take on the Lady Chargers of Bullitt East (11-9), and then at 2:30 PM, they will take on the Lady Lions of Boyd County (16-6).
Pulaski County has 4 more games scheduled for this week. On Friday, they will take on the Green County Dragons (19-8), with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. On Saturday, the Lady Maroons have 3 games on the schedule. At 11 AM, they will take on the Ryle Lady Raiders (13-12) in a game that is part of the John Sosby Memorial (hosted by Bourbon County). At 1 PM, they will take on the Lady Bears of Bracken County (12-8). Then, at 4 PM, the Lady Maroons will take on the Lady Dragons of South Oldham (14-8) in another game that is part of the John Sosby Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.