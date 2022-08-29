In a triple-header at Madison Southern over the weekend, Pulaski County split their pair of games played.
In their first game against Wayne County, the Maroons fell 2-0 (25-17, 26-24), but were led by 7 kills from junior Maggie Holt. Then, in their contest against hosting Madison Southern, Pulaski picked up a win 2-0 (25-8, 25-15), once again being led with 11 kills from Holt, while also picking up 5 aces from junior Maleah Young.
Pulaski’s record now stands at 4-3, and the Maroons will be back in action on Tuesday at home as they face off against McCreary Central, with games starting at 5:30 p.m.
