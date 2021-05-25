<span>Pulaski Stingers win 8U North Laurel Classic</span>

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski Stingers won the 8U North Laurel Classic this past Sunday with a win over the East Kentucky Crusaders. Championship team members were, front row from left, Asher Futrell, Noah Hall, Dallon Bechard, and Kason Keeney; second row from left, Turner McAninch, Kaiden Rodgers, Devin Reynolds, Thomas Wilson, Ezekial Swinney, Carson Seals, and Chase Morgan; coaches back row from left, Darrick Bechard, JD Hansford, Gary Seals, Jamaal Duncan, and Rodney McAninch.

The Pulaski Stingers won the 8U North Laurel Classic this past Sunday with a win over the East Kentucky Crusaders. Championship team members were, front row from left, Asher Futrell, Noah Hall, Dallon Bechard, and Kason Keeney; second row from left, Turner McAninch, Kaiden Rodgers, Devin Reynolds, Thomas Wilson, Ezekial Swinney, Carson Seals, and Chase Morgan; coaches back row from left, Darrick Bechard, JD Hansford, Gary Seals, Jamaal Duncan, and Rodney McAninch.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you