The Pulaski Stingers won the 8U North Laurel Classic this past Sunday with a win over the East Kentucky Crusaders. Championship team members were, front row from left, Asher Futrell, Noah Hall, Dallon Bechard, and Kason Keeney; second row from left, Turner McAninch, Kaiden Rodgers, Devin Reynolds, Thomas Wilson, Ezekial Swinney, Carson Seals, and Chase Morgan; coaches back row from left, Darrick Bechard, JD Hansford, Gary Seals, Jamaal Duncan, and Rodney McAninch.
Pulaski Stingers win 8U North Laurel Classic
Obituaries
Geraldine Mize, age 83 of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Lexington. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm on Wednesday in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Sout…
Diana L. Lykins, 78, Danville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
James Russell Koger, age 73 of Somerset, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Southe…
Maryann Jones age 66, of Somerset, KY passed away May 22, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Maryann Jones.
